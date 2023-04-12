AM Best Senior Economist Graziano Brady will deliver a keynote speech during an in-person seminar focused on trends, opportunities, and the political landscape across Latin America.

The event is being jointly hosted by two internationally focused law firms, London-based DLA Piper and Brazil-based Campos Mello Advogados on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at DLA Piper's London office.

Brady is a senior economist on AM Best's country risk team. His primary focus is on analysing the economic and political risks affecting emerging economies, and determining how these risks impact an insurer's creditworthiness.

The event also will include a discussion of the transactional, claims and liability markets outlook in Latin America for the coming year. Other speakers will include Aidan McCormack, partner and U.S. global chair of DLA Piper's insurance sector; Marcella Hill, partner, Campos Mello Advogados in Sao Paolo; and Sergio Rojas, partner, DLA Piper's Bogota office.

