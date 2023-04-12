Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - One of the world's leading Real Estate Investment Intelligence companies, Global Proptech Solutions (GPS), launches "rhomeo", a new app that concentrates on proprietary technology and data to inform, and guide people on property investment options.

GPS understands that the real estate industry can be overwhelming, especially for people unfamiliar with it, and with market cycles that are ever changing people struggle to comprehend when to make smart property decisions. A lot of information needs to be clarified, and every decision is important and hard to make, which is why the startup company wants to create solutions that are helpful to everyone with their premier property intelligence platform.

Co-Founder Gabi Billing says, "We are extremely passionate about creating accessibility and seamless experiences for easy property investments."

The establishment of rhomeo aims to provide a seamless and efficient platform for real estate professionals and aspiring real estate investors to easily manage their properties and transactions, as well as, custom reporting, search functionality, suburb insights and price and rent forecasts.

Through rhomeo, GPS will highlight its proprietary technological solutions for more accessible and effective property investments. According to Co-Founder Goose McGrath, "Rhomeo will allow property investors to do advanced suburb search and gain access to extensive suburb insights with the aim to provide a more successful and effective property finding."

He also adds that this new Australia's premier property intelligence platform will unlock access to the Australian property market with relevant details such as price and rent forecasts, custom heatmaps, saved searches, and new location alerts that will help investors find the right property based on their specific needs and preferences.

Goose McGrath shares, "We believe that rhomeo is a game-changer for the real estate industry. Focusing on property technology and data analytics will empower more people on their real estate investment journey."

Gabi Billing adds, "A lot of our innovation has been developed from the goal of making property investing approachable and simple to understand. We are thrilled to launch rhomeo, which we believe will become the go-to platform for real estate professionals and even those who want to get themselves started in investing."

Launching rhomeo reveals GPS' commitment to the real estate industry and its dedication to making the process easier and more efficient for everyone in Australia.

Rhomeo is the first of many products developed by the GPS team. Head of Data & Technology Julien Mougenot expresses, "GPS' mission is to drive the world's most advanced, and seamless solutions for real estate investing. Our team is excited to launch rhomeo this April, as well as many other projects and offerings such as our predictive model capability and custom dashboards for investors."

Early access to rhomeo will be available mid year, 2023.

"We are living in a world where people expect convenience and accessibility. Leveraging data is not new, it's the norm. Via the rhomeo brand and product, we endeavor to empower people through insights that pull the curtain back on property investment opportunities," says Jess Norton, Head of Marketing.

About Global Proptech Solutions (GPS)

GPS is a Real Estate Investment Intelligence company that focuses on sophisticated data and proprietary technologies that assist people to achieve their life goals and investment aspirations by finding properties that match their investment objectives and financial capacity.

The company's main objective is to offer tools, technology, products and access to data for individuals, allowing them to make informed decisions when it comes to real estate investing and insights.

With its innovative approach to real estate, it makes intelligent property decisions accessible to everyone, revolutionizing the industry and giving control to consumers.

