Hard Asset Management, Inc. Observes Continued Growth in Rare Coin Demand Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Rare Coins Continue to See Strong Growth in Demand as Individuals Turn to Hard Assets Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Hard Asset Management, one of North America's largest full-service management of hard assets, continues to see strong growth in rare coin demand worldwide. Over the past 24-36 months, there has been a significant increase in global demand for U.S. and European rarities.
With fears of a severe recession growing in both the U.S. and Europe, hard assets are increasingly becoming the top choice for collectors/investors worldwide. The global demand for rare coins is vastly outstripping supply in many areas of the numismatic market. According to a recent study by Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, rare coins have averaged a yearly gain of 59% over the past 10 years.
"We are seeing a surge in demand for rare coins as individuals look for alternative safe havens during times of economic uncertainty," says Christian Briggs, founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "Our expertise in identifying valuable and sought-after coins, as well as our ability to connect with collectors and investors around the world, has helped us meet the increasing demand for these ultra-rare numismatic collectibles."
Hard Asset Management has established itself as a trusted source for high-quality, rare coins, and has built a loyal customer base of collectors and investors. With continued growth in the rare coin market, the company is well-positioned to maintain its impressive success.
Here are a few top proof gold gainers over the last few years as prime examples:
1866 $20 Motto, DCAM Grade PR65+
2020 - $345,000
2023 - $850,000
1900 $20, DCAM Grade PR67
2021 - $325,000
2023 - $475,000
England: Victoria Proof "Gothic" Crown 1847 PR64 PCGS
2019 - $15,600
2022 - $45,600
1833 $5 Large Date PR61
2020 - $425,000
2023 - $2,750,000
George IV gold Proof 5 Pounds 1826 PR62 Cameo PCGS
2010 - $18,400
2022 - $102,000
George IV gold Proof £5 1826 PR63 Ultra Cameo NGC
2014 - $41,125
2022 - $156,000
Australia Victoria gold Proof Pattern 1/2 Sovereign 1853-SYDNEY PR62 Ultra Cameo NGC
2022 - $156,000
2023 - $204,000
England George III silver Proof Pattern "Three Graces" Crown 1817 PR65 NGC
2020 - $156,000
2023 - $312,000
HARD ASSET MONEY SHOW PODCAST:
Broadcasting around the world, welcome to the Hard Asset Money show. Chaotic times call for a fearless examination of the things that matter. Your wealth, your money, your future and how to preserve and grow with the hard asset market.
Hosted by Christian Briggs. BMCHAM.COM/PODCAST
ABOUT HARD ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
Hard Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BMC Capital, Inc., is one of the world's largest rare coin and precious metals dealers. We buy, sell, appraise, and render opinions/recommendations on all U.S. and world rare coins and precious metals.
Contact Information:
John Grainer
info@bmcham.com
844-426-4653
SOURCE: Hard Asset Management, Inc.
