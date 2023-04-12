Hard Asset Management, Inc. Observes Continued Growth in Rare Coin Demand Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Rare Coins Continue to See Strong Growth in Demand as Individuals Turn to Hard Assets Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Hard Asset Management, one of North America's largest full-service management of hard assets, continues to see strong growth in rare coin demand worldwide. Over the past 24-36 months, there has been a significant increase in global demand for U.S. and European rarities.

With fears of a severe recession growing in both the U.S. and Europe, hard assets are increasingly becoming the top choice for collectors/investors worldwide. The global demand for rare coins is vastly outstripping supply in many areas of the numismatic market. According to a recent study by Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, rare coins have averaged a yearly gain of 59% over the past 10 years.

"We are seeing a surge in demand for rare coins as individuals look for alternative safe havens during times of economic uncertainty," says Christian Briggs, founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "Our expertise in identifying valuable and sought-after coins, as well as our ability to connect with collectors and investors around the world, has helped us meet the increasing demand for these ultra-rare numismatic collectibles."

Hard Asset Management has established itself as a trusted source for high-quality, rare coins, and has built a loyal customer base of collectors and investors. With continued growth in the rare coin market, the company is well-positioned to maintain its impressive success.

Here are a few top proof gold gainers over the last few years as prime examples:

1866 $20 Motto, DCAM Grade PR65+

2020 - $345,000

2023 - $850,000

1900 $20, DCAM Grade PR67

2021 - $325,000

2023 - $475,000

England: Victoria Proof "Gothic" Crown 1847 PR64 PCGS

2019 - $15,600

2022 - $45,600

1833 $5 Large Date PR61

2020 - $425,000

2023 - $2,750,000

George IV gold Proof 5 Pounds 1826 PR62 Cameo PCGS

2010 - $18,400

2022 - $102,000

George IV gold Proof £5 1826 PR63 Ultra Cameo NGC

2014 - $41,125

2022 - $156,000

Australia Victoria gold Proof Pattern 1/2 Sovereign 1853-SYDNEY PR62 Ultra Cameo NGC

2022 - $156,000

2023 - $204,000

England George III silver Proof Pattern "Three Graces" Crown 1817 PR65 NGC

2020 - $156,000

2023 - $312,000

ABOUT HARD ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.

Hard Asset Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BMC Capital, Inc., is one of the world's largest rare coin and precious metals dealers. We buy, sell, appraise, and render opinions/recommendations on all U.S. and world rare coins and precious metals.

