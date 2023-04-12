Alteon.io to Challenge Status-Quo Media Industry with Powerhouse Cloud Toolset at NAB 2023

Celebrating 100 years of the National Association of Broadcasters, Alteon.io is positioning itself as the creative workspace of the future

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Alteon.io , the comprehensive cloud-based platform that consolidates single-purpose apps into a streamlined workflow for content creators of all backgrounds, is excited to return to the NAB Show in Las Vegas for its second year, from Sunday, April 16 through Wednesday, April 19.



NAB Show attendees can visit the Alteon team in the North Hall at booth N1521 for information sessions by industry leaders, hands-on demos of the award-winning SaaS platform, and early looks at brand-new features.

Alteon is an expansive ecosystem comprising tools that bridge technological gaps and simplify content creation. They include Alteon Cloud, an award-winning CMS that combines flexible storage tiers with extensive tagging and commenting power; Alteon Accelerator , a desktop uploader, powered by IBM Aspera, that maximizes internet upload speeds; and Alteon Transcoder, which automatically generates proxies of video files, including Blackmagic RAW , natively in the cloud during upload.

"Over the last two decades, I've attended NAB every year, and I've seen firsthand the shifts that revolutionized our industry," says Alteon co-founder & CEO Matt Cimaglia . "With Alteon, my goal was to build the tool I always wanted to find at the show. It never existed-until now."

Earlier this year, Alteon launched its new iOS app , allowing iPhone creators to upload media from their Camera Roll directly to Alteon Cloud for secure storage and immediate collaboration. This launch came on the heels of the Alteon workflow extension for Final Cut Pro, which propelled Alteon to becoming a proud member of the Final Cut Pro Ecosystem .

Throughout the show, Alteon will host hourly presentations from industry veterans, providing attendees with insight into real-world content workflows at the highest levels:

The Evolution of News Media ( Kerry Sanders , retired NBC broadcaster)

, retired NBC broadcaster) How Ryan Serhant of Million Dollar Listing is Redefining Real Estate Media ( Ryan Coyne , CTO at SERHANT.)

of is Redefining Real Estate Media ( , CTO at SERHANT.) Connecting FCP to the Cloud ( Jenn Jager , production specialist)

, production specialist) The Past, Present and Future of Creative Tech ( Tom Ohanian , employee #8 at Avid)

, employee #8 at Avid) Hybrid Storage Solutions with OWC ( Sam Mestman , head of marketing, OWC)

For more details and to schedule a 1:1 with the Alteon team, visit alteon.io/nab , or view our full schedule of events at blog.alteon.io/nab-2023 .

Book a Press Briefing with Alteon.io at NAB 2023

Members of the media are invited to book a press briefing with Alteon.io. To schedule a meeting, please contact Megan Linebarger at megan@grithaus.agency.

About Alteon.io

Alteon.io is democratizing the media industry by creating professional-grade tools that are accessible to all. By empowering content creators of all backgrounds with a fully streamlined workflow that lets them upload, share, collaborate, review and store projects within a single platform, Alteon can cut production time from days to minutes. Alteon is a subsidiary of Third Summit. For more, visit alteon.io.

