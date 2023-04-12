Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Solana Talent Group, a Salt Lake City-based talent acquisition and consulting firm, is taking a strategic approach to help companies in the green energy sector navigate the complexities of hiring amid the recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act and the implementation of net metering 3.0 in California.

With the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and California's new net metering 3.0 law, the green energy sector is experiencing significant changes and challenges. The Inflation Reduction Act promises to create job opportunities, while the net metering 3.0 law creates a potential surge in demand for skilled professionals. Solana Talent Group's comprehensive and strategic approach to talent acquisition is designed to tackle these challenges and facilitate efficient and rapid hiring for companies in the circular economy sector.





Ashley Dunaway, Founder of Solana Talent Group, stated: "Given the substantial changes impacting the green energy sector, it is imperative for companies to recognize that the upcoming months will be characterized by rapid movement and transformation." She further noted: "Over the past decade, Solana Talent Group has filled over 12,000 positions in the circular economy space. With the recent announcement of the Inflation Reduction Act and the implementation of the net metering 3.0 law in California, we anticipate continuing to build upon our proven track record of success."

As of today, applications for positions in the circular economy are higher than ever. On average, one applicant is hired out of a pool of twelve during any given interview process in this sector. Using their own unique approach, Solana Talent Group has reduced that number of initial interviewees to 2.3 on average, effectively eliminating unnecessary interviews and saving hiring managers both time and money.

With the introduction of this new approach, more companies in the green energy industry will benefit from tailored hiring and staffing strategies. As most companies in this sector are emerging, they require unique solutions to accommodate their rapid growth.

"Our structured and methodical hiring process is essential for emerging companies in the green energy sector as they will likely grow quickly," said Ashley, "With the news of the Inflation Reduction Act and the implementation of the Net Metering 3.0 law, we are excited to draw on our past experience and continue to provide impactful solutions to the hiring needs of green energy companies."

To learn more about Solana Talent Group's strategic approach to facilitate hiring in the green energy sector, visit www.solanatalentgroup.com.

About Solana Talent Group

Solana Talent Group is a staffing and recruiting company primarily for organizations in the circular economy space or green energy sector. Since 2012, the company has worked with various organizations in the field to build custom-tailored solutions for their hiring needs to be more efficient while seamlessly integrating recruiting processes that retain and capture talent. The company's driving force comes from being able to create an impactful candidate experience that has benefited them in the long term with their growth. The team at Solana also prides itself on upholding values like transparency, honesty, and consistency in its work.

