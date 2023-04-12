Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - OCIM Group is pleased to announce the appointment of the company's new Head of Risk, Jordan Arnold.

Jordan leads the assessment and governance of risk for the OCIM Group of Companies and is focused on building and scaling its risk management capabilities through the organization's next phase of growth. He works proactively across the Group and with external advisers to detect, evaluate, and manage potential risks to ensure that overall strategic and discrete investment objectives are consistently achieved.

Jordan received his J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School and upon graduation was hired by legendary Manhattan District Attorney Robert M. Morgenthau. During his career as a prosecutor, Jordan led investigations and prosecutions of all manner of violent crime, as well as major economic and art-related crimes. In partnership with the U.S. Secret Service and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Treasury Department, he also created and headed the Financial Intelligence Unit under distinguished successor District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. Following his government career, Jordan served as executive vice president of K2 Integrity, a renowned global risk advisory and investigative consulting firm. His international practice was devoted to helping ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices, and executives from the private and public sectors, with navigating critical situations that posed financial and non-financial risks. Jordan was also regularly called upon, after resolving major incidents, to lead risk posture turnarounds and transformations.

Across all sectors and industries, clients repeatedly trusted Jordan to provide due diligence ahead of potential investments and acquisitions, key hires and appointments, and geographic expansion. Whether advising Forbes 400 families or Fortune 100 companies, Jordan prided himself on providing clear, practical advice and steadfast client service. His work was routinely performed on behalf of or in partnership with the world's preeminent wealth management firms, AmLaw 100 firms, and leading insurance carriers and brokerages.

"Jordan brings a wealth and breadth of experience that will allow us to manage the full range of risks our organisation may be exposed to in a complex environment, enabling us to better continue our international development" explains Laurent Mathiot, OCIM's CEO.

To learn more about OCIM visit https://ocim.com/



CONTACT

Miranda J.Werstiük

+1 647 299 1778

miranda.werstiuk@ocim.eu

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162116