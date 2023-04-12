Quest Diagnostics: Our Culture Rests on Equity in Compensation and Opportunity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics

"Being an employer of of choice is about the entire package-the right fit, competitive compensation and relevant benefits, and a culture that values and celebrates diversity." Noreen M. Farrell Vice President, Rewards and Analytics

As an organization, we are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace that welcomes new perspectives, complementary experiences, and diverse expertise. We know that these attributes strengthen our ability to surpass our customers' and our communities' expectations. That commitment includes providing all our employees with equitable compensation and development opportunities.

Our equitable compensation program

Our compensation programs are designed to attract, retain, and motivate a wide variety of employees and to help drive the execution of our business objectives and strategic goals. Our competitive base pay reflects several factors, including individual roles and responsibilities, skills, experience, and performance. We also have designed our compensation programs to align with market compensation (in the relevant geography, as appropriate) based on robust market benchmarking. Beyond salary, Quest's compensation package includes variable pay, other forms of financial recognition, and a comprehensive benefits offering, including 401K, paid time off, workplace flexibility, remote work options, and healthcare coverage. We also compensate nonexempt employees with overtime pay and pay shift differentials when appropriate.

Identifying, hiring, and managing talent

Our ability to evolve, expand, and develop world-class innovations relies on a culture that respects all employees and supports their contributions.

Quest's Talent Acquisition team proactively sources talented candidates with unique skills, backgrounds, experiences, and expertise from multiple ethnicities, ages, and cultures to fill open positions. We work to identify and recruit people whose strong skill sets and perspectives represent our company. When Quest hires or promotes from within, we consider each candidate's qualifications and experience, as well as market-based information, as we strive to be externally competitive and internally equitable. Quest uses narrow role-based salary ranges for new hires and continuing employees alike. Our Human Resources function oversees our annual talent review process so that performance reviews are fair, well-documented, and unbiased.

