Mittwoch, 12.04.2023
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
11.04.23
16:51 Uhr
90,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,56 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,0089,5017:32
89,0089,5016:53
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2023 | 17:26
44 Leser
(0)
(0)

Workiva: Reflections From Reuters' Responsible Business

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Workiva:

Workiva, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Press release picture

Host Mandi McReynolds shares insights from Reuters' flagship event, Responsible Business USA 2023, where she moderated a panel on collecting audit-ready ESG data. Mandi shares key takeaways from her time in New York, including using technology to balance business and societal impact and aligning ESG and financial statements.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748818/Reflections-From-Reuters-Responsible-Business

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.