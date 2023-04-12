Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Announces New Ownership of Multiple Midwest Healthcare Staffing Offices

Lifelong Kansas entrepreneur and son purchase healthcare staffing agencies

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the recent acquisition of multiple existing healthcare staffing agencies located in Des Moines, Iowa; Detroit, Michigan; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Peoria, Illinois; and St Louis, Missouri.

NEXTAFF Healthcare Staffing Agency

Acquisition of leading healthcare staffing agency in the Midwest

The healthcare staffing offices, previously owned by Tom Moreland of Des Moines, were acquired by the father/son team Mike and Ethan Rice. Under the new ownership, the offices will continue to provide the same high-quality healthcare staffing solutions that clients and talent have come to expect.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of a leading healthcare staffing agency in the Midwest, which will significantly expand our operations across the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin," said Ethan Rice. "This acquisition is part of our strategic growth plan to increase our footprint in the healthcare staffing industry and provide exceptional staffing solutions to our clients. We look forward to combining our expertise with the talented team we have acquired to continue delivering exceptional services to healthcare facilities and professionals across the region."

"This transition is bittersweet. Tom was a great builder and a great business partner so we hate to see him go," said Cary Daniel co-founder and CEO of Nextaff. "With that said, Mike and Ethan have a proven track record of business growth - so at the same time, I'm excited to see them build upon Tom's foundation."

"The last five years have been a wild and incredible ride. I am very proud of what my team and I have accomplished. We had the #1 and #2 NEXTAFF offices, numerous other awards, we grew to $18 million in revenue in record time and was the 10th fastest-growing company in Inc. Magazines Midwest Region," said Tom Moreland. "I'm happy that I found the right person to take our success to even higher levels. Mike and Ethan were the right people, at the right time and I'm excited to see what they will achieve next."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

