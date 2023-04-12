The conference is an opportunity to connect, learn and grow with diverse industry experts including a research, innovation and education symposium with a focus on post-secondary institutions in southwestern Ontario.

London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Cannabis Wiki is pleased to announce the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) as a platinum partner at this year's 2023 Conference and Expo taking place in London, Ontario from June 14-15, 2023. The second annual Cannabis Wiki Conference and Expo is hosted by and presented in partnership with the Western Fair District and will offer a premier cannabis-related event to southwestern Ontario.

The 2023 conference will attract a wide range of industry speakers, workshop facilitators, podcasters, journalists, retailers, budtenders, post-secondary cannabis educators, cannabis entrepreneurs and licensed producers. This event brings together a wide-range of the cannabis industry together in one place, making it a must-attend conference.

"We're thrilled to have the support of the OCS at this year's conference. From the beginning, one of our mandates has been to showcase diverse professionals within the cannabis space and provide a platform for them to share their expertise with the world. We're honoured to have the OCS come on board to support our 2023 conference with a focus on the underserviced Southwest Ontario market," said Derrick Berney, CEO & CTO, Cannabis Wiki.

"We are pleased to support the 2023 Cannabis Wiki Conference & Expo. Our sponsorship of the conference and the research symposium supports our mandate to support a diverse and inclusive industry and to advance cannabis knowledge. Our team is looking forward to sharing information about our Cannabis Made Clear online resource as well as connecting with the industry in southwestern Ontario," said David Lobo, President and CEO, Ontario Cannabis Store.

Cannabis Wiki is also pleased to welcome all conference partners: A&L Laboratories, Adcann, Axea, Count Canna, CannaNavigators, Cannabis Marketspace, DiversityTalk, Djot, Dynaleo, EXKA Inc., Frankie Smoke, Fanshawe College, Gallery Brands, High North Laboratories, Heritage, HRVSTR, Hyde Advisory, Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC), Mendo Medical, Merrco, Mera, Mientzu, Organic Cannabis Clothing, Pocket Fives, Retailer Connect, RH Accelerator, Sensi Brands, Shatterizer, Tilray, Weedpanion, X19 Growtech.

For further information about the conference, visit the conference website at www.expo.cannabis.wiki. Sponsorships, exhibitor and speaking opportunities are limited, but still available.

About Cannabis Wiki

Rooted in diversity, Cannabis Wiki is the leading media and technology platform purpose-built for the legal cannabis industry in Canada. Driven by an SEO content engine, Cannabis Wiki started in 2018 and is now a leading media and technology provider focused on global cannabis digital marketing and technology with 2M monthly users. Cannabis Wiki was founded and built by a team of passionate cannabis connoisseurs, advocates, technologists and entrepreneurs who recognized the needs of a disconnected new industry, where brands struggle to justify returns on investment, and consumers flounder. Cannabis Wiki is more than just a content production or communications agency, it's a foundation on which we're building the next generation of media and technology tools to support the global cannabis industry in a multi-faceted and targeted manner that hasn't yet been available to the industry. Learn more at www.corporate.cannabis.wiki. Follow cannabis.wiki on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Western Fair District

The Western Fair Association (WFA) is a multi-faceted, not for profit, Agricultural Society, based in the heart of London, Ontario. It strives to be a leader in the Agricultural industry by supporting the agriculture community with programming and facilities that meet the business needs of the sector. Its latest strategic plan is focused on a re-commitment to agriculture initiatives and includes fostering relationship-building and promotion of local agri-food producers and production.

