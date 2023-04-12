Cadence Design Systems: Cadence Named One of the 2023 100 Best Companies To Work For by Fortune and Great Place To Work®

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Fortune and Great Place To Work® have honored the company as one of the 2023 100 Best Companies to Work For®. This is Cadence's ninth year in a row being named to this prestigious list, coming in at #35 this year. Cadence is being recognized as one of the best companies to work for, thanks to its core belief that culture drives business success.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies and assessed companies' descriptions of their employee programs and work environments. In the survey, 90% of Cadence employees said the company is a great place to work, and 93% said they are proud to tell others they work there.

Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence said, "It's an honor to be recognized for the ninth year in a row as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. This is a testament to the high-performance inclusive culture we have built at Cadence. We know our employees can solve the electronic design industry's hardest technology challenges because they work in an environment that enables them to do their best work. I am very proud of our employees for their unwavering commitment to serving our customers, contributing to our communities and driving our success."

"It's in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Companies were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

Cadence has been recognized as a Great Place To Work in a number of regions around the world including Asia (overall), Brazil (Minas Gerais), Canada, Europe (overall), France, Germany, Greater China, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence® customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

