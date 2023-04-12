Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - The law firms of MSM Legal Group P.C. and Cervini Bhatia P.C. have joined forces to form Aries Law P.C., effective February 1, 2023. The firms share the same client-focused vision and commitment to excellence, and are enthusiastic to join forces to offer clients their combined experience and resources.





Daniella Cervini, Shiwali Bhatia, Matthew Ram - Managing Partners at Aries Law Professional Corporation



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9593/162124_aries_team_web_res_2.jpg

The founding partners of the newly formed Aries Law P.C. aim to provide clients with access to a wide variety of legal services under one roof. The merger allows them to offer advice in both litigation and transactional matters, including personal injury law, family law, employment law, real estate law, wills and estates, immigration law, corporate/commercial law, contract law and entertainment law.

The combined firm will operate out of Mississauga with the capacity to service clients throughout Ontario. Existing clients can expect a seamless transition as they continue to receive the same high-quality, reliable service from their current lawyer, while gaining access to the many other in-house legal services offered by Aries Law P.C.

For further information contact Matthew Ram, Founding Partner, at 905-890-8901 or matthew@arieslaw.ca.

