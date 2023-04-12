Beverly Hills Public Relations: Beverly Hills Hair Restoration's Dr. John Kahen, MD, Has Been Awarded a Patent for SmartPRP, a Groundbreaking Therapy for Hair Restoration

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Dr. John Kahen has recently announced the issuance of a U.S. patent (no. 10,456,422-B2) for his Smart PRP® (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy, a revolutionary solution for hair restoration surgery. This patented remedy involves healing the surgical wound from the transferred hair follicles, which should result in a high survival rate for the hair follicle graft. The SmartPRP therapy utilizes the body's own tissue to stimulate fresh follicles, promoting natural hair color and density while improving scarring for a more organic healing process.

Dr. Kahen is a world-renowned hair transplant specialist who has performed thousands of hair transplant procedures, including for many celebrities and international clients. His scientific approach is the new state-of-the-art technique for hair restoration.

"I have been using SmartPRP exclusively during my hair transplant procedures for over a decade," states Dr. Kahen. "The infusion of platelet-rich plasma has increased the survival rate of the follicles and expedited the healing process, resulting in thicker, more voluminous, and stronger and healthier hair for my patients."

Smart PRP therapy is a quick 30-minute procedure performed on-site at Dr. Kahen's practice facility in Beverly Hills, California, with no downtime for patients, allowing them to resume their regular activities immediately after treatment.

About Dr. John Kahen

Dr. Kahen is a world-renowned hair transplant specialist located in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Kahen entered private practice exclusively as a hair restoration surgeon in 2007, proudly retaining membership with the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. Dr. Kahen created SmartPRP® to achieve impeccable hair restoration results. Dr. Kahen garnered massive respect from the plastic surgeon community, winning the "Aesthetic Award" for three consecutive years. Dr. Kahen's expertise in the science of hair restoration has made him the most sought-out hair restoration expert in the profession. For more information, visit www.beverlyhillshr.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Beverly Hills Hair Restoration (BHHR)

Beverly Hills Hair Restoration (BHHR) is a world-class clinic committed to enlightening our patients' despair from hair loss, with groundbreaking surgical and non-surgical practices. Our clinic is the pioneer of PRP for hair restoration and one of the first in the world to rejuvenate follicles with that system. We have revolutionized Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) stem cell technologies such as SmartPRP®, which has afforded our clients with unmatched hair loss solutions. For more information or appointments, visit www.beverlyhillshr.com, and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

