Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV:SYG) (OTCQB:SYGCF) ("Sylla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive gold assay results from a drilling program of 19 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 2330 m completed within the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") (Figure 1) in Southern Mali. Drilling was predominantly carried out at the Niaouleni South target located in the Niaouleni-Kobada Sanankoro Corridor (Figure 2).

Extends the strike length of mineralization to 700 m at Niaouleni South.

7 high priority drilling target areas defined on the property.

Drilling Highlights:

4.92 g/t Au over 15 m from drill hole NSRC23-068 including 14.9 g/t Au over 4 m and 2.56 g/t Au over 7m

2.56 g/t Au over 7m

4.28 g/t Au over 6 m from drill hole NSRC23-060

including 17.7 g/t Au over 1 m

17.7 g/t Au over 1 m

2.26 g/t Au over 8 m from drill hole NSRC23-059 including 10.6 g/t Au over 1 m

10.6 g/t Au over 1 m

1.09 g/t Au over 10 m from drill hole NSRC23-073

1.13 g/t Au over 9 m from drill hole NSRC23-063

4.47 g/t Au over 2m from drill hole NSRC23-076

A summary of significant gold assay intercepts of these holes is shown in Table 1 and collar locations and depths for RC drill holes NSRC23-058 to NSRC23-076 are shown in Table 2.

Niaouleni South Drilling

This drilling was successful in extending the high-grade zone of mineralization at the Niaouleni South prospect for over 700 metres open at depth and to both the north and south. The Niaouleni South mineralized zone appears to occur along a substructure of the Kobada Shear which hosts the adjacent Toubani Resources' Kobada deposit which is located approximately 6 km north of Niaouleni South.

South Extension of Kobada Shear drilling

In addition to the drilling at Niaouleni South, hole NSRC23-076 was drilled near the northern boundary of the Niaouleni licence on the interpreted extension of the Kobada Shear and intersected 4.47 g/t Au over 2 metres. This hole was drilled as a follow up to mineralization outlined through previous AC drilling. Further drilling in this area is being planned.

Figure 1: Prospect location map of the Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_001full.jpg

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla Gold, commented, "Our work at Niaouleni continues to build on our original hypothesis that this property has the potential to host multiple near surface gold deposits at the Niaouleni project on known shears and their subsidiary structures. This RC program has again been successful in identifying gold grades over significant widths in 18 of the 19 holes drilled, since beginning exploration on the property in April of last year the company has drilled a total of 76 RC holes encountering anomalous gold in 66 of those holes, suggesting the potential of the land package to host significant gold mineralization. The Niaouleni Gold project is located in a structurally complex gold mineralized corridor as shown in Figure 1. We are especially pleased with the results from hole NSRC-23-68 which extend the gold mineralized footprint due south of the main area of drilling at Niaouleni South In addition, the technical team has identified several target areas that require follow up drilling."

Figure 2: Niaouleni South Prospect Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_002full.jpg

Technical Overview of RC Drilling Program

The purpose of the Niaouleni Project AC and RC drilling program is to:

Continue to confirm previously defined wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization intersected in historical drilling programs completed by previous operators.

Define the structural characteristics of the mineralized shear zones on the property.

Test extensive termite mound and soil anomalies that lie both on strike from the adjacent Kobada deposit owned by Toubani Resources and in other areas of the property.

Test the many other soil and termite anomalies on the land package.

Test all target areas identified.

All gold-bearing intersections are hosted in metasedimentary saprolite with quartz veins. Geological interpretation for these drill holes is still preliminary and ongoing. A potential dilational flexure rendering the Niaouleni South trend close to N-S, compared to the NNE regional structural trend is interpreted. Inside this flexure, the highest grades appear to be hosted in E-W vein / veinlet clusters. 3D geological modelling has been started in an attempt to define N-S and E-W mineralization domains within the N-S trending mineralized corridor.

It is apparent that this gold mineralized corridor that hosts the Niaouleni and other gold deposits is structurally complex extending into Guinea and appears to have received several episodes of gold emplacement.

Drilling Targets

The Company has recently completed a target delineation program identifying 8 target areas at the Niaouleni Project (Figure 3) for drilling follow up. The targets areas are defined as:

Niaouleni South and Lebre plateau The focus of the Company's RC drilling has produced numerous high-grade intercepts. Open to the north and south the Niaouleni South and Lebre plateau target area represents a strike length of 1.5 km. See map Fig 2.

Kankou Moussa Prospect Sylla drilled 5.34 g/t over 3m (see Sylla press release dated September 13, 2022) at Kankou Moussa. The prospect is located within the Kobada Shear roughly 2km on strike of the Niaouleni South & Lebre Plateau target.

Niaouleni West On the Company's recently acquired licence, the Niaouleni West target sits on the extension of the Kobada Shear with extensive artisanal workings. Past explorers on the property have produced exceptionally high anomalous gold values in soil samples. This is a high priority target.

Niaouleni Northwest Prospect Historic work includes strong soil and termite mound geochemistry, the target area contains artisanal gold workings.

Samaya South Located 3.5 km west of the Kobada deposit the Samaya South target area is host to extensive historical soil and termite mound sampling. The target area contains surface artisanal workings.

Goingoindougou East and Sananfara prospect. Located within the inferred extension of the Kobada East Shear the Goingoindougou East and Sananfara prospect contains regional arsenic anomalies and artisanal gold surface workings.

Niaouleni East and Goingoindougou High grade gold RC intercepts including 7m of 3.89 g/t (see Sylla press release dated September 13, 2022). Previous operators have encountered anomalous gold over wide widths at the target. Located on the inferred extension of the Gosso Shear the Niaouleni East and Goingoindougou prospect area is defined by a larger gold in soil and termite anomaly.

The Company's technical team is currently designing drilling programs to test each of the target areas.

Figure 3: Drilling target map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_003full.jpg

Table 1: Significant RC drilling assay intercepts for Niaouleni Project (NSRC23-058 to NSRC23-076)

Hole ID FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) AU (g/t) NSRC23-058 74 75 1 0.98 NSRC23-059 6 14 8 2.26 including 6 7 1 10.6 NSRC23-059 29 30 1 0.72 NSRC23-059 101 103 2 1.84 NSRC23-060 48 54 6 4.28 including 52 53 1 17.7 NSRC23-061 29 32 3 1.27 NSRC23-062 112 113 1 1.2 NSRC23-063 78 87 9 1.13 NSRC23-064 9 10 1 0.88 NSRC23-064 16 22 6 1.04 NSRC23-065 29 30 1 0.58 NSRC23-065 70 71 1 0.53 NSRC23-065 89 90 1 0.82 NSRC23-065 95 96 1 1.15 NSRC23-065 100 101 1 1.02 NSRC23-065 104 105 1 0.53 NSRC23-066 6 7 1 0.78 NSRC23-067 no significant results NSRC23-068 86 101 15 4.92 including 89 93 4 14.9 NSRC23-068 104 111 7 2.56 including 105 106 1 10.8 NSRC23-068 115 116 1 0.82 NSRC23-069 20 21 1 0.93 NSRC23-069 24 30 6 0.62 NSRC23-070 75 76 1 0.84 NSRC23-071 17 20 3 1.02 NSRC23-071 30 31 1 0.58 NSRC23-071 36 51 15 0.78 NSRC23-071 75 78 3 0.76 NSRC23-072 110 113 3 0.49 NSRC23-073 35 36 1 3.71 NSRC23-073 98 100 2 0.67 NSRC23-073 105 110 5 1.13 NSRC23-073 115 125 10 1.09 NSRC23-074 80 82 2 0.9 NSRC23-075 44 45 1 1.01 NSRC23-076 38 39 1 1.05 NSRC23-076 47 48 1 0.63 NSRC23-076 51 52 1 0.69 NSRC23-076 81 82 1 0.63

Hole ID FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) AU (g/t) NSRC23-076 90 92 2 4.47 including 91 92 1 7.88 SIGNIFICANT RESULTS AC (all other AC holes NSV) NSAC23-219 76 78 2 2.02 NSAC23-224 6 8 2 0.64

Notes: A cut-off 0.5 g/t Au was applied with maximum 2 m of internal dilution; no high-cap cut-off was applied. True width of the sampled intervals has not yet been determined.

Figure 4: E-W quartz vein cluster in the N-S corridor at Niaouleni

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/162155_15714972049289b4_004full.jpg

Table 2: RC drill hole collar table for Niaouleni South (NSRC22-019 to NSRC22-057

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°)

Hole Depth

(m) NSRC23-058 543765 1281460 379 270 -55 120 NSRC23-059 543715 1281460 373 270 -55 120 NSRC23-060 543665 1281460 381 270 -55 120 NSRC23-061 543615 1281460 377 270 -55 120 NSRC23-062 543775 1281180 372 270 -55 120 NSRC23-063 543725 1281180 378 270 -55 120 NSRC23-064 543675 1281180 375 270 -55 120 NSRC23-065 543625 1281180 380 270 -55 120 NSRC23-066 543575 1281180 383 270 -55 120 NSRC23-067 543775 1281140 376 270 -55 120 NSRC23-068 543725 1281140 377 270 -55 120 NSRC23-069 543675 1281140 374 270 -55 120 NSRC23-070 543625 1281140 381 270 -55 120 NSRC23-071 543575 1281140 380 270 -55 120 NSRC23-072 543655 1281540 366 160 -55 150 NSRC23-073 543658 1281605 383 160 -55 126 NSRC23-074 543650 1281640 370 160 -55 150 NSRC23-075 543720 1283695 383 270 -50 100 NSRC23-076 543390 1283600 382 270 -50 100 NSAC23-213 543775 1281040 362 270 -50 80 NSAC23-214 543735 1281040 370 270 -50 80 NSAC23-215 543695 1281040 374 270 -50 80 NSAC23-216 543655 1281040 369 270 -50 80 NSAC23-217 543615 1281040 368 270 -50 80 NSAC23-218 543575 1281040 375 270 -50 80 NSAC23-219 543535 1281040 372 270 -50 80 NSAC23-220 543775 1280940 360 270 -50 80 NSAC23-221 543735 1280940 358 270 -50 80 NSAC23-222 543695 1280940 359 270 -50 80 NSAC23-223 543655 1280940 362 270 -50 80 NSAC23-224 543615 1280940 362 270 -50 80 NSAC23-225 543575 1280940 366 270 -50 80 NSAC23-226 543535 1280940 367 270 -50 80 NSAC23-227 543700 1281650 365 270 -50 80 NSAC23-228 543660 1281650 372 270 -50 80 NSAC23-229 543620 1281650 374 270 -50 80 NSAC23-230 543580 1281650 374 270 -50 80 NSAC23-231 543540 1281650 383 270 -50 80 NSAC23-232 543500 1281650 384 270 -50 80

Notes: Collar coordinates are in UTM WGS84 Zone 29 and determined using a handheld GPS unit. True width of the intervals has not yet been determined.

Drilling, QAQC, and Sampling and Assay Procedures

RC drilling was completed by Forage FTE Drilling of Bamako, Mali using an Atlas Copco T3W Reverse Circulation drilling rig. RC samples weighing approximately 2 kg were bagged at the drilling rig and transported to the camp by Company personnel. Blanks, certified standards, and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream every 15 samples. Samples were then transported by truck by Bureau Veritas to their laboratory in Bamako, Mali where they were logged, dried (105°C), and crushed (75% passing 2mm). 1 kg of crushed material was split and pulverized (85% passing 75µ). Fire assay using atomic absorption finish was performed on a 50 g sample. All assay results greater than 10 g/t Au were re-assayed with gravimetric finish.

Bureau Veritas is registered to international quality standards through the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards and is independent of Sylla Gold. The Company and its geological consultants confirm all assay results reported herein have passed QAQC protocols.

About the Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project consists of 4 permits totalling 17,200 hectares in size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the gold bearing structures and their potential extensions. Past exploration at Niaouleni includes termite mound and soil geochemistry surveys, and reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling that have identified several structural gold-bearing zones that appear to extend from the adjacent Kobada gold deposit. The Kobada gold deposit is situated approximately 3km north of the northern limit of the Niaouleni exploration licence. Historical exploration and drilling results were compiled by Sylla into a digital database and interpreted for the purposes of designing an RC and AC drilling program to further test these interpreted structural gold-bearing zones and possibly extend them further into the project area.

Further information on the Niaouleni Gold Project is available in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Niaouleni Project with an effective date of September 28, 2021, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Data Verification and Qualified Person Statement

Gregory Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

This news release also contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Niaouleni Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's property.

