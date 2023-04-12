Banco CNH Industrial and New Holland Agriculture support 31st Curitiba Festival

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Last week, Banco CNH Industrial and New Holland Agriculture presented the 31st Curitiba Festival , the largest theater festival in Latin America. The event involves more than 350 attractions, theatrical productions, musicals, debates, lectures, workshops and food-related activities.

Across Curitiba, the capital city of Paraná, Brazil, free presentations are also offered in public places to promote access to culture.

The companies' support for the festival is linked to their alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The goals include ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

"We believe that culture is directly linked to education and can change the lives of people of all ages. Supporting the Curitiba Theater Festival means bringing art to people's lives, fostering its production as well as aiding the democratization of culture across Brazil," said Heberson José de Góes, President of Banco CNH Industrial.

For Eduardo Kerbauy, Vice President of New Holland Agriculture for Latin America, supporting the festival strengthens the brand's ties with the state and brings the countryside and the city closer together. "We have been present in Paraná for almost 50 years. We want to reinforce our commitment to social responsibility. Without a doubt, culture is one of the most democratic ways to bring people together," he said.

Food collection

To reinforce their commitment to social responsibility, New Holland Agriculture and Banco CNH Industrial also held a food collection during the event.

The proceeds will be forwarded to the Solidarity Union Project, which supports children undergoing cancer treatment.

Gastronomix

Gastronomix unites gastronomy and culture, bringing together renowned chefs and artists in a space where cuisine and art complement each other. During the event, the public could try dishes created by the chefs and experience various artistic creations.

To promote access to culture for children and young people, the companies also supported the Guritiba Program and Cultural Caravan.

Guritiba Program

The program offered a series of theatrical shows, workshops and other activities aimed at fueling young participants' creativity, imagination and reflection. It supports education and the expansion of cultural access for public school students in Curitiba's Metropolitan Region.

Cultural Caravan

At the Cultural Caravan, there were performances of plays and visits from travelling cultural acts, who tour cities beyond Curitiba, such as São Paulo.

