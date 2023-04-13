UNAIDS released a report today, reiterating the many public health, economic, and social benefits of fully funding the global HIV/AIDS response while acknowledging the difficulty of fundraising. AHF supports the authors' argument that, in addition to mobilizing new resources, there is a need to achieve higher efficiencies in how treatment, retention in care, and prevention and testing services are delivered to people in resource-constrained regions.

"This report reinforces what we already knew upfront investment in patient-centered HIV care and robust, attractive prevention and testing services has a multiplier effect far beyond health care, including on education attainment by women, productivity among workers, the financial security of households, and much more," said AHF Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy Terri Ford.

AHF Africa Bureau Chief Dr. Penninah Iutung added, "The investment case is compelling, but the reality must also be acknowledged: Where will the additional billions of dollars come from? Now, UNAIDS must become the chief resource mobilization advocate and technical advisor to work with countries on developing realistic financing action plans. It will take significant political will and a combination of strategies to improve efficiencies, increase domestic financing, and convince donors that the upfront investment is well worth the cost. We hope this report is just the first step for UNAIDS."

