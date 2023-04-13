Lysando AG market leader in the field of antimicrobial proteins is pleased to announce that Dr. Yong Chul Shin has joined the team as CSO in April. Dr. Shin will be responsible for leading the company's scientific strategy and represents Lysando in science-related communication particularly to the Korean market.

Dr. Shin is a prominent researcher and biotech entrepreneur, holding a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology. He has over 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry.

"With their first product in the market and a promising pipeline I see a bright future for Lysando, and I am excited to be part of this journey as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible through science and innovation", says newly appointed CSO, Dr. Yong Chul Shin.

Dr. Shin has a strong track record of successful product development and commercialization in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, and microbial strains. He served in various senior roles in several biotechnology companies, including as founder and Chief Executive Officer at Korean biotech Amicogen Inc. (KOSDAQ: A092040). Amicogen is a leader in the development and production of specialty enzymes and proteins for the biopharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, and other industries. To Lysando, Dr. Shin's expertise is an important asset to accelerate the time to market for innovative products to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

"We conducted extensive research to find the best candidate for this position, and it was clear from the start that Dr. Shin was the perfect fit for our organization", says Count Markus Matuschka de Greiffenclau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lysando AG. "His leadership qualities and track record of success speak for themselves, and we are confident that with Dr. Shin joining, our team has been further strengthened and our ties with Korea a world-leading hub for biotechnology have become much closer."

The appointment of Dr. Shin as Chief Scientific Officer is a significant development for Lysando AG, proving the company's commitment to invest in top talent and expand its capabilities.

About Lysando AG

Lysando AG is market leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin molecules. They can effectively eliminate problem-causing bacteria without associated high risk of resistance formation and microbial disbalances. Artilysin constitutes an innovative, proprietary and environmentally friendly technology with a wide range of applications: in human and veterinary medicine, but for example also in cosmetics.

