EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Australian Cashback Leader Cashrewards

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Cashrewards Operations Pty Ltd ("Cashrewards") to power its next generation of rewards, digital wallet and payment services.

Cashrewards is the market leader in the cashback category in Australia. They provide 1.9 million members with cashback deals on more than 2000 of Australia's biggest brands. Cashrewards is wholly owned by 1835i, ANZ Bank's external innovation and venture capital partner.

EonX will deliver an integrated rewards offering, together with an embedded digital wallet and seamless payment experience, enabling Cashrewards customers to access cash-back offers from leading retailers, and help grow Cashrewards' market share.

EonX Group Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Cashrewards in delivering a market leading rewards, payments and digital wallet experience to its customers. As cost of living pressures continue to escalate in Australia, we are proud to power a platform that offers instant value whilst helping Aussies save and benefit daily."

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business and consumers to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"

Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:

Andrew Kallen

Chief Executive Officer

EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776

Email: investors@eonx.com

Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749012/EonX-Technologies-Inc-Signs-Australian-Cashback-Leader-Cashrewards