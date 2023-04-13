Anzeige
WKN: A2DXYY | ISIN: SE0010270793 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MB
Frankfurt
13.04.23
08:06 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2023 | 10:34
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding Goodbye Kansas Group AB

Stockholm, April 13, 2023- The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has
found that Goodbye Kansas Group AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the
Company to pay a fine of four annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK
467 000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, in connection to its
disclosure of a received order on January 19, 2023, breached Article 17 of the
EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") as the information was incorrect and thereby
did not enable a complete and correct assessment of it. The Company
consequently also breached item 4.1.1 of the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation and,
taking into account how the violation misled the market and the time consumed
for the Company to correct the information, orders the Company to pay a fine of
four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan
Danelius, Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Joakim Strid,
Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Carl
Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson, Former
Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg, Lawyer Magnus Lindstedt and
director Kristina Schauman. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
