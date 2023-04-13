Nanjing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Made-in-China.com launches Amazing April, the annual large-scale purchasing and sales event during the peak purchasing season in March and April, to help global buyers discover high-quality suppliers with the aim to improve procurement efficiency.





Amazing April officially started on April 3rd. Made-in-China.com has designed distinctive venues such as the Customization Center, One-Stop Shopping, Retail & Wholesale, and Brand Distribution based on the business characteristics and types of different industries, enabling buyers to quickly find products.

Amazing April launched both online and offline. Made-in-China.com will travel to Canton Fair, FaW TOKYO, SaigonTex, and HANNOVER MESSE, and hold multiple events such as exhibition live streaming, Hot Sale Live Show, Selected Sourcing Connect, and offline corporate summits to match high-quality supplier resources with buyers one-on-one.

Among these offline events, Selected Sourcing Connect had successful attempts as early as last year.

Amazing April is now underway. please visit https://u.made-in-china.com/4dTNSRm2 or follow Made-in-China.com on social media for more info.

Founded in 1998, Made-in-China.com specializes in B2B cross-border trade. It is an integrated service platform committed to creating business opportunities by providing one-stop full-cycle trade services for its global buyers and Chinese suppliers.

