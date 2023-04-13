Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NNA) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce it has expanded its exploration-stage Napoleon gold project in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia. The Company has increased the project's size by about 506 acres or 20% to 3,168 acres through direct staking based on prospective historical sampling results. The Napoleon project represents a contiguous 3,168-hectare land position which is wholly owned with no underlying royalties. The Company has engaged Tripoint Geological Services of Victoria, BC, to plan for an upcoming exploration program which is anticipated to commence this quarter.

"We have been able to significantly expand our exciting Napoleon project land position by almost 20%, with the new grounds demonstrating gold mineralization based on a thorough analysis of historical records," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Golden Independence. "We are actively working to formalize an exploration program in the coming weeks which is facilitated by year-round project access and strong established infrastructure."

The Company also announces an agreement with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC") (Address: 390 North Orange Ave. Suite 2300, Orlando, FL, 32801; email: info@emergingmarketsllc.com; phone: + 321-206-6682) for marketing services for up to six months, commencing April 17th, 2023 which is renewable or cancelable anytime within the term.

EMC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of US$150,000. The promotional activity will occur by YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Google. EMC is an arm's length service provider and does not have any prior relationship with the Company.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada in addition to the wholly-owned Napoleon gold project located in the Kamloops Mining Division of BC. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold. The Napoleon project is comprised of over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple-forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970's with the discovery of high-grade gold.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), a director and president of Golden Independence Mining and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1.604.722.9842

Email: info@goldenindependence.co

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and, as such, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of the exploration program at the Napoleon project and the exploration potential of the Napoleon project.. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, inherent risks associated with the mining industry and the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations, general market and industry conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion & analysis. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162217