Donnerstag, 13.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
10,28010,31513:27
13.04.2023 | 13:10
Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic signs agreement with new network operator in the US to a value of 20 MUSD

Press release
April 13, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic signs agreement with new network operator in the US to a value of 20 MUSD

Hexatronic US Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB (publ), has signed a one-year, with extension possibilities, Strategic Partner agreement with a newly established, fully funded, network operator in the USA, to a value of approximately 20 MUSD. The agreement covers the complete end-to-end Hexatronic fiber to the home (FTTH) passive system solution. This agreement follows a thorough evaluation process by the network operator and also includes site support and training for their design engineering firms, and installers. Hexatronic expects the first deliveries of materials in August of this year.

Comments from Hexatronic's CEO

"We are very proud and delighted to have signed this agreement for our FTTH solution. We see the agreement as an additional proof of the strength of our FTTH offering where customers value a complete system solution that is cost-effective, enables a short time to market, and also provides the capacity and flexibility to build as you grow. We will also support the operator with technical site support resources and training for their installers to ensure a high quality and cost-effective deployment process.

We expect this newly established operator to make public announcements regarding specific markets to be served, as well as partners, suppliers, distributors, engineering firms, and construction contractors in the coming months," says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group AB.

Gothenburg, April 13, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1 pmCEST on April13, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

