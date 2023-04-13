AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Ventures Subsidiary, Departure Lounge Inc., Signs Memorandum of Understanding with UK Ocean Not-for-Profit Organization, Marinas Guardian, for Multi-Year, Cross-Media Digital Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE:AMPD) (OTCQB:AMPDF) (FRA:2Q0) ("AMPD" or the "Company"), a company addressing the opportunity represented by the new era of digital content creation and distribution, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Departure Lounge Inc., ("Departure Lounge") has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Marinas Guardian, a UK-based not-for-profit organization founded to focus on protecting our crucially important marine environment ("Marinas Guardian").

Announcement Highlights

Marinas Guardian is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2021 to help Marine Protected Areas (" MPA ") in their crucially important work of protecting the marine environment and achieving the COP 15 United Nations Biodiversity Conference goal of protecting 30% of the Ocean by 2030.

") in their crucially important work of protecting the marine environment and achieving the COP 15 United Nations Biodiversity Conference goal of protecting 30% of the Ocean by 2030. Departure Lounge has been identified by Marinas Guardian as having the expertise, capabilities, and track record to lead the planning, implementation, and management of a coordinated range of compelling digital initiatives.

The digital initiatives are expected to include a fun, educational game centre on the immensely popular Roblox platform, engaging mobile and web games, and next-generation immersive content experiences to amplify and enhance real-world Marinas Guardian activities.

Under the terms of the MOU, Departure Lounge is expected to develop a range of digital initiatives to educate, inform, and increase awareness of the challenges facing the Ocean and help people understand the role they can play to help save it, while also driving awareness of Marinas Guardian's vitally important mission and mandate. Departure Lounge partner, TwinV Ltd. ("TwinV"), a UK-based creative solutions company that provides tailored content and consulting for linear production and live events, is also party to the agreement.

"One of the key pillars of the Marinas Guardian organization is a commitment to 'educating now for future generations' so that everyone, and young people in particular, become more aware of how important a clean, thriving Ocean is to the survival of our planet," said Jason Peers, Founder and Managing Director of Marinas Guardian. "We know that digital channels must play a major role in helping Marinas Guardian educate and inform current and future generations about our mission and mandate. We are excited to be working with the Departure Lounge team as they bring the necessary expertise across all forms of cross-media development to our organization."

Departure Lounge will utilize its digital media production technologies and creative expertise to expand the reach and engagement of real-world activities and festivals, as well as produce a coordinated series of digital-only projects, designed to reach and engage children through to adults; the initial projects include a Roblox-based educational game centre aimed at 7-to 14-year-olds, and mobile and web games aimed at a broader global audience aged twelve and up.

"Being selected as the lead digital initiatives partner by Marinas Guardian is both exciting and gratifying," said James Hursthouse, CEO & Founder at Departure Lounge Inc. and CEO at Departure Lounge parent, AMPD Ventures Inc. "I am pleased that Marinas Guardian has recognized how the technologies and creative services that we offer at Departure Lounge can be utilized across a range of coordinated next-generation digital channels and we look forward to working together over the next few years. Our team brings a huge amount of experience in game development, immersive training, and educational platform development. We are excited to combine this expertise with our cutting-edge, sustainable media production technologies and creative services in the pursuit of helping Marinas Guardian educate millions of people around the world about the importance of Ocean preservation and support Marinas Guardian in its crucially vital mission."

Work is expected to commence in Q2, 2023, with Departure Lounge bringing its full range of content development, production technologies, creative services expertise, and partner network to the projects.

Working with Departure Lounge partner, Twin V, Marinas Guardian is also expected to provide a mix of scientific conference sessions, blue economy startup festivals, entertainment, live performances, and cultural activities designed to accelerate positive change for our blue planet and create a balance of real world as well as digital activities and engagements.

About Marinas Guardian

Marinas Guardian is a UK-based not-for-profit organization founded in 2021 to focus on the crucially important work of protecting and preserving our marine environment, primarily by supporting the ongoing expansion of Marine Protected Areas ("MPAs") around the world. The organization combines top-flight advisory and strategic expertise with technology and an educational platform that will help change how we monitor, protect, clean, and educate the world about our precious Ocean. Marinas Guardian is in the process of fund-raising and working on a series of potential opportunities to help progress its aims. These include the development of a holistic approach to supporting MPAs and an exciting initiative with the International Union for Conservation of Nature to progress the clean-up of oil from sunken ships around the world. Marinas Guardian has also agreed to partner with the globally renowned Volvo Ocean Lovers Festival to take its highly successful Sydney-Ocean Lovers Festival and Blue Solutions Summit international.

Contact: Laura McFarlane, CEO, Marinas Guardian Ltd. | Tel: +1 (347) 820 2889 | laura.mcfarlane@marinasguardian.org

About Twin V Ltd.

Twin V Ltd is a creative solutions company founded in 2017 by Alexander Milas, erstwhile archaeologist, broadcaster, and award-winning decade-long ex-editor-in-chief of the UK's Metal Hammer magazine. Twin V provides tailored, editorialised content and consulting services for the music industry and beyond and is proud to work with organizations such as the European Space Agency, Iron Maiden, Amon Amarth, and the Jorvik Viking Centre (York, UK). Twin V is the mastermind behind the award-winning Space Rocks, a series of festivals and video podcasts celebrating the science and cultural impact of space exploration in partnership with the European Space Agency, as well as World Metal Congress, launched as a two-day conference and live event consisting of panel discussions tackling a wide range of industry and social issues relating to global Metal culture, film screenings, and live music. World Metal Congress is now an ongoing forum that has been featured on the BBC, ITV, the Wall Street Journal and more. For further information please visit http://www.twinv.com.

Contact: Alexander Milas, Director, Twin V Ltd. | Tel: +44 (0)790 568 3369 | info@twinv.com

About Departure Lounge Inc.

Departure Lounge Inc., a subsidiary of AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD / OTCQB: AMPDF / FRA 2Q0) was established in June 2021 to combine the founding team's expertise to capitalize on the massive opportunity represented by the new generation of immersive digital content. Supercharged by volumetric capture and other technologies, Departure Lounge offers next-generation media production and creative services. We create 3D, immersive worlds for every screen from mobile phones to giant LED virtual production walls, and for every sector from film and television production, through video games across all platforms, immersive training applications, to real estate and digital twinning. As a key differentiator, Departure Lounge offers Metastage volumetric capture and other synergistic technologies to bring natural, authentic human performances quickly and easily into this new realm of immersive media. For further information please visit http://www.dlxr.ca or contact Departure Lounge Inc.:

Contact: Kajol Bhatia | Marketing & Communications Lead | +1 (236) 863-2474 | info@dlxr.ca

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD Ventures Inc. is a Canadian public company (CSE: AMPD | OTCQB: AMPDF | FRA: 2Q0) assembling a portfolio of synergistic subsidiary companies to advance the way we create, distribute, and consume digital content. AMPD is building an advanced, sustainable range of infrastructure and technology solutions, as well as production and creative services for the new era of digital content experiences. The AMPD portfolio currently comprises AMPD Technologies Inc., offering edge-based cloud and compute solutions, and Departure Lounge Inc., offering next-generation media production and creative services. Across its portfolio, AMPD Ventures works with leading partners and customers such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Epic Games, Inc., Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX), Hammerspace, HTC Corp (TPE: 2498), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), OpenStack, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), and Versatile Media. More information about the company is available on SEDAR and our website at http://www.ampd.ventures.

Contact: Neil Simon, CEO, Investor Cubed Inc. | Tel: +1 (647) 258-3310 | nsimon@investor3.ca

Media Requests: Kajol Bhatia | Marketing & Communications Lead | +1 (236) 863-2474 | ir@ampd.ventures

Cautionary Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or the negatives or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions or results "may", "could", "might" or "will" be taken or be achieved. Forward-looking statements herein include without limitation statements about the proposed relationship between Departure Lounge Inc. and Marinas Guardian., and the benefits that the Company expects to obtain from that relationship, as well as statements or information with respect to the market's response to Marinas Guardian proposed activities, including digital activities, volumetric capture and other real-time and virtual production technologies, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies etc.

Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may be subject to other factors that may cause actual outcomes to vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Risks that may cause the Company's expectations not to materialize include those related to the results of the parties' ability to negotiate definitive documentation for the transactions contemplated and the availability of financing expected to be deployed by Marinas Guardian to develop the projects, geopolitical factors, as well as the failure of the expected benefits to the Company's earnings and revenue growth to materialize. In addition to these risks, the Company is also subject to those risks described under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

