Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) ("MVP" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it will host an investor webinar conference call on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm EST. The webinar will feature CEO, Rob Chase and CFO, Dave Miller, who will provide updates on the Company's 2023 milestones, as well as corporate growth initiatives and goals for 2023 and beyond.

To register for the investor webinar please visit

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mLTc9oLjRR2zQ1btfC9v4g

If you would like to submit questions in advance, please email info@virtusadvisory.com

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-native, software-as-a-service digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Chase

Tel: (604) 512-1554

rob.chase@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 646-6779

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

