The Hodgson Law Office, a Spokane Divorce & Family Law Firm, was recently featured on The Attorney Post Podcast, when founder Mark Hodgson was invited to be a guest.

Spokane, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - The Hodgson Law Office was featured on The Attorney Post podcast recently when founder Mark Hodgson appeared to discuss his Spokane, WA, Family Law practice. As the founder of Hodgson Law Offices, he has focused his practice exclusively on family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, and other related areas. On the podcast, Hodgson discussed the firm's challenges that go along with practicing Pacific Northwest Family Law.

Podcast: Hodgson Law's Spokane Family Law Attorney Talks Divorce & Child Custody

During his appearance, Hodgson discussed the firm's experience in divorce and family law cases and offered advice and insights to Spokane, WA listeners who may be facing family law disputes and legal challenges in this area. During the interview, he emphasized the importance of understanding one's legal rights and options and provided valuable guidance on a wide range of family law topics, including divorce, child custody, and child support.

The podcast can be heard at: https://pod.co/attorneypost/mark-hodgson-experienced-family-law-attorney-providing-personalized-vigorous-advocacy-in-spokane

