Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Pink: DPLS), a company that uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses allowing for advanced structural monitoring of infrastructure in Smart Cities. CEO of the Company, Dennis O'Leary, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

To begin the interview, O'Leary elaborated on the Company's background and how it led to the commercial product that they provide today. "We now operate in 20 different countries," shared O'Leary. "We also have DarkPulse manufacturing, which is our electronics manufacturer," he added. "Our headquarters is based in downtown Houston," said O'Leary. "The goal for our technology is to improve human conditions around the world, which has been our vision for a long time."

"You recently posted videos from the Honcut Bridge project. What can you share about the project?", asked Davis. "The Honcut Bridge project showcases our technology, including its VR-capable user interface," said O'Leary, adding that the technology allows users to interact with the interface from anywhere in the world with a VR headset. He also shared that users can walk on the bridge virtually, while also observing what is happening inside of the bridge structurally.

"We launched into what is now being referred to as the 'Industrial Metaverse'," explained O'Leary, noting that the Company's technology can also be applied to buildings and other industrial infrastructures as major companies move into the Industrial Metaverse space. "We are right at the forefront."

"You recently announced the signing of a new Master Services Agreement (MSA). Could you tell us more about this agreement and what it means for the Company?", asked Davis. "The MSA involves a huge manufacturer with a global footprint," shared O'Leary. "The MSA represents an agreement between DarkPulse and their company to manufacture our hardware units," he explained, adding that DarkPulse will still manufacture certain components of the units themselves. "This will also help with some design changes and upgrades," added O'Leary. "The MSA will really take care of the global logistics, as well as supply chain challenges."

"With the MSA signed, the next step will be a purchase order," continued O'Leary. "Right now we are looking at about 200 units that will be ordered, which will be headed to a distributor in the Middle East. "That is the market we are targeting first due to its oil and gas infrastructure, as well as its Smart Cities adoption."

"You recently posted the Company's investors deck on the SEC Edgar system. For a fiscal year 2023 project of $46.1M. What can you tell us in support of the projected revenues?", asked Davis. O'Leary elaborated on the revenue generation of the Company's subsidiaries, as well as their continuous efforts to improve margins and cut costs. "The bulk of that number is coming from contracts that are already signed," said O'Leary, adding that one of the Company's subsidiaries, Optilan, currently has over $13 million worth of signed contracts.

"We also have the value of the 200 units from the MSA, which will be distributed and eventually sold," said O'Leary. "We are also working on building a channel partnership with our distributor, Multinet," he said, adding that the Company has also added members to their sales team. "We are putting people and processes in place."

To close the interview, O'Leary encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to strive towards their 2023 projections.

