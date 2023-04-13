Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Announces Launch of iHelp-Pro and iHelp-Partner Affiliate Sales Programs

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions (OTC PINK:WHSI), a leading provider of wearable healthcare devices and technology, is pleased to announce the launch of two new affiliate programs, iHelp-Pro and iHelp-Partner. These programs are designed to expand the company's reach and enhance shareholder value by partnering with individuals and organizations committed to improving the lives of seniors and their caregivers.

The iHelp-Pro program is tailored for individuals who are active in their community, entrepreneur-minded, and currently represent a variety of products and services in a relevant market. iHelp Pros could generate sales and provide installation assistance for WHSI's wearable health devices, services and technology.

The iHelp-Partner program is designed for enterprise organizations within the home care, senior living, and chronic care management sectors. Partners can choose from three different business models - white label, reseller, or provider relationship - to better serve their clients and residents.

To ensure the highest quality of service, iHelp Pros and Partners are required to pass a preliminary interview, background check, and complete a training program. They will be compensated for their installation services and sales efforts made through WHSI.

Wearable Health Solutions is committed to providing seniors and their caregivers with innovative, life-enhancing wearable devices through its technology and services. The iHelp-Pro and iHelp-Partner programs will not only contribute to the company's growth but will also improve the quality of care and service provided to seniors nationwide.

About Wearable Health Solutions: WHSI is a provider of innovative wearable healthcare devices, services and technology that promotes safety, independence, and well-being for seniors and their caregivers. With a focus on improving the quality of life for the aging population, WHSI is dedicated to developing and distributing wearable devices that empower seniors to maintain their independence while staying connected to their support network.

