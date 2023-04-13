ReTune Wellness and HempBox Vending will release the first-ever Rock Star vending kiosk. The unveiling will take place Thursday at Booth #9608

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco") plans to attend this year's NAMM Show with partners ReTune Wellness. The show is April 13-15 at the Anaheim Convention Center. ReTune Wellness will feature its new line of ReTune products and unveil the first-ever rock star vending kiosk. The unveiling will take place Thursday at booth #9608. They invited special guests Rudy Sarzo, Robert Sarzo, Simon Wright, Sean McNabb, and Scott Page to sign autographs and take pictures with the fans.

Green Star Labs Inc., a fifty percent owned Green Globe International (OTC Pink: GGII) entity, manufactured and assisted in developing the ReTune product line. The brand was created by musicians for musicians in Green Star Labs' GMP-certified San Diego facility. The ReTune brand has three SKUs: Singers Life Vocal Throat Spray, The Rock'N Roll On, and The Post Performance Recovery Cream.

Details of the 2023 NAMM Show:

Show Dates: April 13-15, 2023 Location: Anaheim Convention Center

Booth Number: 9608

Autograph Signing Sessions: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11:00 am to 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

The NAMM Show is the music retail industry's largest gathering. Their mission is to strengthen the music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. "This is the perfect opportunity and venue to promote the ReTune brand and unveil the first-ever Rock N' Roll Vending kiosk," said RJ Sarzo, Co-founder and CEO of Life Pack Organics, ReTune.

"Don't miss out on this amazing event - join us at the NAMM Show," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "You can meet the Rock N' Roll legends endorsing the ReTune brand and sample the products. See you in Anaheim!"

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About HempBox Vending

HempBox Vending offers a kiosk solution for smart vending technology to sell quickly moving consumer goods, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, hemp, herb, and spice smokables.

About Life Pack Organics, Inc.

Life Pack Organics, Inc., is a Los Angeles-based health and wellness company specializing in all-natural and organic Hemp super supplements, including a full line of nutraceutical and topical products. Life Pack Organics' musician-focused brand, ReTune, was created to help all musicians regardless of their instrument.

Order products at www.re-tune.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, regulatory and third-party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

