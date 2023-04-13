Customer response to recently-released capabilities continues run of top rankings on G2.com

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced that it has once again been rated as Leader in both the Audit Management and GRC Spring 2023 Grid Reports from G2.com, Inc. AuditBoard has now taken the top ranking in Audit Management and GRC for 14 and 13 consecutive quarters respectively, while continuing to be lauded by its customers for the business impact delivered by its modern connected risk platform. AuditBoard's top rankings come on the heels of the company's recent inclusion in the top 100 of G2's prestigious 2023 Best B2B Software Awards.

AuditBoard's dedication to innovation for audit, risk, and compliance teams continues to drive an enthusiastic response from customers. Most recently, the organization added powerful new enhancements that enable organizations to better navigate today's dynamic risk landscape.

Key capabilities recently released by AuditBoard include:

Automated Audit Planning: Satisfies The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Standards in producing risk-based audit plans, providing increased planning agility and time savings.

Satisfies The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Standards in producing risk-based audit plans, providing increased planning agility and time savings. Resource Planning: Enables integrated management of staff resources from within the audit management solution.

Enables integrated management of staff resources from within the audit management solution. Automated KRIs: Empowers teams to predict potential risks that can negatively impact the business, and to adjust risk plans as needed.

In addition to these recent enhancements, over the last year AuditBoard launched both AuditBoard TPRM and AuditBoard ESG, two powerful new solutions that expand platform capabilities to include the management of third-party risk and sustainability risk, respectively. AuditBoard recently surpassed $150 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as accelerating demand for its award-winning solutions continues to drive explosive growth. More than 40% of the Fortune 500 now leverage AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance programs.

"It's a real honor to receive this continued recognition from G2, reflecting the voices of our customers," said John Reese, AuditBoard's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited by how these new innovations are already helping our customers to deliver greater organizational value and better navigate the dynamic risk environment they face today."

