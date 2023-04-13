Emeritus Awarded ISO Certification, Joining Ranks of World-Class Organizations

Emeritus is recognized for its excellence in designing and delivering education programs worldwide in partnership with leading global universities

BOSTON and MUMBAI, India, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus , the global leader in world-class professional education, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 ANAB accreditation by Intertek, placing it among a select group of EdTech companies globally to have received the certification. This certification is a testament to Emeritus' commitment to excellence in making the highest-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world.





The ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems and is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards worldwide. Certification is awarded to organizations that meet or exceed international standards for quality management, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. With this achievement, Emeritus joins an elite group of EdTech organizations globally that have received ISO certification.

The accreditation certifies that Emeritus' processes and procedures exceed international standards for delivering high-quality learning through online courses, bootcamps, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs. It recognizes Emeritus' unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches.

Pranjal Kumar, Global CFO and Head of Corporate Development at Emeritus said, "We are thrilled to have achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification, which recognizes our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality learning opportunities to our learners. Emeritus is one of the few education companies that has achieved this certification and it is a testament to our team's dedication to providing a world-class experience to our learners."

The successful achievement of ISO certification was the result of a collective effort that involved crucial steps, strong team collaboration, and support from stakeholders. The core processes were identified, defined, and thoroughly documented to ensure compliance with the ISO 9001 standard.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 80+ top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 80+ countries. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London and Dubai. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/ .

