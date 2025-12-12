WSPN Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to World-Class Information Security

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, today announced that it has successfully obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, issued by BSI (British Standards Institution), one of the world's most respected standards and certification bodies.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard represents the international benchmark for information security management. Through an independent audit process, BSI has verified that WSPN's security framework meets globally recognized standards across critical areas including governance, access control, encryption, infrastructure security, risk management, incident response, and continuous monitoring.

"Achieving ISO 27001 demonstrates our commitment to operating a secure and trustworthy global payment and digital asset infrastructure," said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. "This milestone strengthens confidence among our partners, institutions, and users, and reinforces our readiness to support regulated, large-scale stablecoin and digital asset operations worldwide."

The certification comes as WSPN continues to scale its product ecosystem. Recent launches include WSPN Checkout powering merchant stablecoin acceptance, Global Payment for comprehensive payment orchestration, W Earn, and White-Label Stablecoin Solutions enabling enterprises to deploy their branded stablecoins. As WSPN expands across payment, treasury, and infrastructure services, ISO 27001 certification ensures security remains foundational to every product the company delivers.

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

