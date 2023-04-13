Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Congratulates the Door on Being Named PR Agency of Record for Carbone Fine Food

Award-winning Marketing Agency Adds Carbone Fine Food to Growing Roster of Consumer Product Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates its subsidiary, the award-winning consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency The Door, on welcoming Carbone Fine Food to their ever-growing roster of clients in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) space.

Founded by CEO Eric Skae, Carbone Fine Food is situated at the forefront of the premium sauce category, providing consumers with an innovative product set that allows them to recreate celebrity-coveted, restaurant-quality meals from the namesake restaurant in the comfort of their own homes. All Carbone Fine Food sauces are developed by renowned Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, who hand pick the highest quality San Marzano tomatoes from Italy that are grown in volcanic ash and transformed into the sought after sauces in small batches, setting them apart in a crowded market.

Carbone Fine Food has joined forces with The Door's Integrated Marketing Team for comprehensive PR services that aim to increase brand awareness and recognition, drive sales, and build customer loyalty. Specifically, The Door will cover media relations and social content strategy surrounding the brand as a whole, inclusive of their existing product lines and the launch of new innovations.

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram and Twitter at @thedooronline.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

