AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Exhibit at National Association of Fleet Administrators Conference

The 2023 AYRO Vanish will be on display at fleet industry's largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals.

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility, and last-mile delivery, will exhibit the 2023 AYRO Vanish at the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA) Institute & Expo April 17 - 19 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The NAFA Institute & Expo is the largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals, drawing subject matter experts and professionals from around the globe representing all fleet segments. These segments include corporate, government, public safety, utility, education, and more. Attendees will experience immersive educational offerings that will arm them with solutions to their challenges and strategies for future fleet operations. AYRO will be attending the event and available at booth 1434 to discuss the 2023 AYRO Vanish.

The AYRO Vanish is a utility low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) with a lightweight architecture to limit vehicle weight and maximize payload. With the payload of a pickup truck, the Vanish offers highly adaptable configurations and provides a sustainable alternative to gas-powered vehicles.

"NAFA is an ideal venue for us to connect with industry experts, fleet managers and other professionals in the industry," noted Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO at AYRO. "The award-winning 2023 AYRO Vanish stands alone as the premier utility vehicle in the LSEV space and is a superb fit to meet the pragmatic needs of fleet managers seeking sustainable solutions in campus mobility and last-mile delivery."

According to a recent study by Tachnavio, the last-mile delivery market is expected to grow 15.62% through 2027 with accelerated momentum due to demand and technological advances in this space. In a separate study, eMarketer found that as a share of total cost of shipping, last-mile delivery costs represent 53% of total costs. AYRO is driving technological innovation specifically related to cost as the 2023 AYRO Vanish has roughly 50% lower operating costs as compared to gas-powered trucks or vans.

"Consumers want speed and convenience in delivery at reasonable costs," said Terry Kahl, AYRO's vice president of dealer and distributor sales and channel developments. "Fleet and delivery managers want to reduce costs to improve profitability and deliver at the consumer's request. AYRO products like the 2023 Vanish can meet both of these needs while also providing a sustainable solution unlike any other on the market today. We invite attendees to stop by our booth and experience the most innovative and highest value solution in the LSEV market today!"

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

