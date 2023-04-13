BondLink: Bay Area Toll Authority Strengthens Investor Relations Program Ahead of Upcoming Bond Sale

California transportation agency announces new technology to attract investors to 2023 bond sale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA), which administers toll revenue collections and finances improvements for the seven state-owned toll bridges in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced its new, free investor transparency website: BayAreaTollAuthorityInvestorRelations.BondLink.com .



The new investor relations website, developed in partnership with BondLink , the leading cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, will help the agency promote its upcoming, approximately $500M bond sale . It will more clearly educate investors about the Authority's team, current financial conditions, existing measures, and more to attract fresh capital for this transaction and beyond.

"Our new investor relations website provides transparency and accessibility by aggregating relevant Bay Area Toll Authority information and documents on one website that is easy to navigate," said Natalie Perkins, BATA's director of treasury.

Other municipalities in the region, including the State of California, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and Sacramento County also trust BondLink to power their investor engagement.

"BATA has a lot going for them - high ratings, a great track record, an experienced team, the list goes on," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "We're excited to support their transparency efforts and set them up for long-term success with lasting, impactful investor relationships to fuel their continued growth."

BATA was created by state law in 1997 to administer a $1 base toll on the Bay Area's seven state-owned toll bridges. In 2004, BATA became the manager of the Bay Area's FasTrak electronic toll collection program. In 2005, it became the administrator of all toll revenue from the region's state-owned toll bridges. Today, BATA collects toll funds and uses that money to fund bridge, highway and transit projects around the Bay Area. This includes bridge operations and maintenance as well as projects specified in three voter approved regional measures.

To learn more about BATA's upcoming bond sale, research upcoming offerings, and sign up for alerts to stay in the know about future updates, please visit BayAreaTollAuthorityInvestorRelations.BondLink.com .

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink was recently named to the 2023 GovTech 100, marking its fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

###

Metropolitan Transportation Commission Contact Information:

Natalie Perkins, Director of Treasury

nperkins@bayareametro.gov

BondLink Contact Information:

Maddie Hirsch

bondlink@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: BondLink

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748896/Bay-Area-Toll-Authority-Strengthens-Investor-Relations-Program-Ahead-of-Upcoming-Bond-Sale