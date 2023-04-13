KeyBank's Presence in Western Michigan Grows with Opening of New Office and Community Support in Grand Rapids

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / KeyBank has officially opened its permanent office in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A commitment to transformative philanthropy and community support is central to KeyBank's purpose in Western Michigan as well as in all its markets. In 2022, KeyBank invested $10,000 in Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, Michigan to support Pathway Home. It also awarded a $15,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation to Family Promise of Grand Rapids to fill gaps in the community's emergency response for families that need shelter now.

In addition, KeyBank is proud to serve as Presenting Sponsor for the 2023 Grand Rapids Gran Fondo, an 80-mile bike route follows the picturesque Grand River valley through farm and small villages before reaching the bayous and lake scenery preceding the turn-around point on Lake Michigan. More than 2,000 riders are expected to take part in this year's event which starts and ends in Downtown Grand Rapids. Gran Fondo benefits West Michigan Trails, which works to enhance the quality of life by advancing the regional trails movement.

The opening of the office, located in The Waters Center at 177 Ottawa Ave., NW, is another step in KeyBank's expansion and growth in Western Michigan. It will serve as a base for KeyBank's Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Wealth Management, Small Business Association (SBA) Lending and Residential Mortgage operations in Western Michigan. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss attended a grand opening celebration that was held on March 22, 2023, along with Angela Mago, President of Key Commercial Bank.

"With the opening of this new office, we are excited to firmly establish KeyBank's presence in downtown Grand Rapids and Western Michigan," said Michael Sytsma, KeyBank Western Michigan Market President and Commercial Sales Leader. "We are a Main Street Bank with Wall Street capabilities and look forward to serving Western Michigan while providing financial services and resources that will help our community grow."

"I am excited to see KeyBank open a permanent location in Grand Rapids," said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. "KeyBank has a heart for community and are actively engaged in efforts to make our City a better place for everyone. And I look forward to partnering more with them in the future."

