Assay results from thirty-eight (38) rock chip samples collected during the wider exploration program of the Eureka REE prospect have been received from the laboratory with confirmed REE mineralization including:

6.84% TREO (P6860) and 5.22% TREO (P6859) in two samples located approx. 800 m from Zone 1, within drill target T09 (see News Release dated November 16, 2022).

An additional four (4) samples returned assays grading between 0.48% and 3.05% TREO, validating new targets defined by the Company.

A summary of all rock chip assay results is provided in Table 1, and sample locations are in Figure 1.

Chris Drysdale, Director of E-Tech, commented: "Our continued success in identifying mineralized targets within the Eureka project is a testament to our growing proficiency in REE exploration. By investing in our exploration program and utilizing advanced exploration methods, we have expanded our understanding of the geology and mineralization potential of the Eureka project. These results are a prime example of our expertise in identifying targets, and we look forward to more results over the coming weeks. It is extremely encouraging that new mineralization has been found in these newly identified areas and these results show there is potential for more to be discovered. We are excited to continue exploring and expanding our understanding of the Project's mineralization potential."

Purpose of Ongoing Prospecting Program:

To provide follow-up to the 2022 exploration drilling program and allow for validation of exploration targeting methods to assist in the development of additional targets and prioritization of future drill targets.

Geological mapping and rock chip sampling for geochemical analysis targeting prospective areas of interest identified during the 2022 drilling programs and wider area high-resolution ground geophysical surveys (radiometric and magnetic), prioritizing large areas with contiguous anomalous thorium radiometric signature.

Exploration results from the ongoing field program are being continually integrated with the 2022 drilling results to define more priority targets for future drill testing.

Summary and Discussion of Prospecting Results :

The prospecting and sampling program has demonstrated that the Eureka Dome has the potential to be well-endowed with REE mineralization and the occurrences identified provide compelling support for the presence of further and similar style high-grade, carbonatite hosted REE mineralization. Planning of follow-up efforts is currently underway to maximize further discoveries. These grab sample assay results, together with our high-resolution geophysical dataset and the extensive structural geological mapping carried out during the prospecting program, led to the confirmation that the Eureka Dome plays a critical role in the mineralization model. Structurally, the Eureka Dome is an upright, km-scale, northeast-trending, northeast-plunging fold that forms part of the regional-scale pattern of F2/3 folds in the southern Central Zone (sCZ) of the Damara Orogenic Belt. The Dome has steep, near-vertical limbs with a wide more structurally complex internal geometry, and is associated with northeast-plunging mineral stretching lineations and outcrop-scale sheath folds. Interpretation from the high-resolution ground magnetic geophysical survey data further indicates the presence of km-scale northeast-, east-northeast- and northwest-trending linear structures (faults, shears) that may act as large conduits for focusing mineralized fluid movement. The ongoing prospecting programs observations and results are now indicating substantial potential for REE mineralization in the broader area. With the recent acquisition of EPL8748 (see News Release dated March 28, 2023), the Company now has access to 100% of the Eureka Dome for further structural interpretation.

Table 1: Summary of the collected rock chip samples and their assay results. Coordinates are in WGS84 UTM Zone 33 South.

Sample ID Easting Northing Lithology Sample

Type TREO% P6801 525425 7562295 ALTR Rock Chip 0.04 P6802 524993 7562432 CARB Rock Chip 0.01 P6803 524937 7562375 ALTR Rock Chip 0.01 P6804 525021 7561892 ALTR Rock Chip 0.03 P6805 525067 7562488 CCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6806 527052 7561472 CCARB Rock Chip 0.05 P6807 527814 7562885 VCARB Rock Chip 0.01 P6808 527562 7561495 CCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6810 528427 7561038 CCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6811 528456 7561064 CCARB Rock Chip 0.05 P6812 524884 7560393 ALTR Rock Chip 0.00 P6813 526329 7561697 CARB Rock Chip 0.07 P6814 525725 7563674 CARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6815 526349 7562195 VCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6817 526270 7562248 CARB Rock Chip 0.27 P6818 526290 7562256 VCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6819 526768 7561551 ALTR Rock Chip 0.01 P6820 528595 7562889 CCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6822 528595 7562873 VCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6858 526523 7563433 CCARB Rock Chip 0.48 P6859 526437 7563218 CCARB Rock Chip 5.22 P6860 526486 7563384 CCARB Rock Chip 6.84 P6862 526412 7563411 CCARB Rock Chip 2.68 P6864 526401 7563401 ALTR Rock Chip 0.05 P6865 526374 7563574 CCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6866 526367 7563361 CCARB/GCARB Rock Chip 3.05 P6867 526500 7563330 CCARB/GCARB Rock Chip 1.52 P6868 527471 7565071 ALTR Rock Chip 0.01 P6870 527484 7565097 VCARB Rock Chip 0.01 P6871 527113 7562467 VCARB Rock Chip 0.01 P6872 526863 7562809 AMPH Rock Chip 0.02 P6873 526699 7563055 ALTR Rock Chip 0.02 P6874 526475 7562819 CCARB Rock Chip 0.03 P6876 528574 7562944 VCARB Rock Chip 0.02 P6827 525768 7561668 CCARB Rock Chip 0.01 P6828 528144 7563295 ALTR Rock Chip 0.00 P6829 528118 7563282 MBL Rock Chip 0.01 P6842 526829 7562388 CCARB Rock Chip 0.01

Figure 1: Sample locations overlay on Th ground radiometrics. Coordinates are in WGS84 UTM Zone 33 South.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6102/162265_1b44073f3441ebf7_001full.jpg

Eureka Project Technical Disclosure

The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) ("SRK") effective from August 2, 2021. An Independent Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was released on the September 15, 2021 and prepared by SRK, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on SEDAR and the Corporation's website. (https://etech-resources.com)

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All E-Tech sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of certified reference standards, blanks and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted. Fresh rock samples are collected in the field from in situ rock sub-/outcrops using a geological hammer. Samples are labelled and placed in 100-micron industrial plastic sample bags. The sample's ID, GPS coordinates in WGS 84 UTM Zone 33 South format, and geological description are recorded. Samples are securely transported to Activation Laboratories Ltd. sample preparation facility in Windhoek, Namibia. The rock samples are dried, crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting a 250 g sub-sample and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm. Sample pulps are sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ontario, Canada for analysis. REE analysis is by method 8-REE. The sample is ground to 95% -200 mesh to ensure complete fusion of resistate minerals using lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. Mass balance is calculated as an additional quality control technique to ensure complete analysis.

Qualified Person

Pete Siegfried, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a Consulting Geologist and director of GeoAfrica Prospecting Services CC. Mr. Siegfried has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Siegfried is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) membership number: 221116 (CP Geology), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE), (FSE: K2I) is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within EPL 6762. which covers Eureka Farm 99 and Sukses Farm 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at www.etech-resources.com or contact Jim Megann, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at +1 902 334 1949.

