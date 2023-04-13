New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - RE/MAX Belize proudly announces the outstanding achievements of its top agents, Dustin Rennie and Will Mitchell, on the global stage for 2022. Both agents have been recognized for their exceptional contributions to the real estate industry and their unwavering commitment to serving clients.





Will Mitchell has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Pinnacle Award, the highest individual award for annual gross commissions. With over $2 million in gross commissions in a single year, he has become one of the most successful agents in the Caribbean and Central America. He is also ranked as the #2 residential producer in the RE/MAX Caribbean & Central America and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Year-End: Worldwide Residential & Commercial Agents.

Dustin Rennie has been named as the Top Producer and #1 Commercial Real Estate Agent for RE/MAX Caribbean & Central America in 2022. He has earned the 2022 Diamond Award, which recognizes associates who have earned $1 million or more in gross commissions in a single year. Dustin is also ranked as the #8 Commercial Real Estate Agent among all RE/MAX Global Agents and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Year-End: Worldwide Residential & Commercial Agents.





"We are thrilled to announce the exceptional achievements of Dustin Rennie and Will Mitchell, two of our top agents at RE/MAX Belize. Their dedication, hard work, and outstanding results have made them leaders in the real estate industry," said a spokesperson for RE/MAX Belize.

RE/MAX Belize is a leading real estate company in Belize that provides residential and commercial real estate services, property management, and vacation rentals. With a team of experienced agents, RE/MAX Belize provides exceptional services to clients across the country.

