Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Announces CEO's Upcoming Interview at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio Airing on Fox Business, Bloomberg TV, and Newsmax TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors, is excited to announce the upcoming airing of CLNV's CEO, Dan Bates Interview at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with FMW Media's "New to The Street" TV Host Jane King as a second installment of interviews that is planned over the next few months.

This new segment initially aired this past Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network and will continue to air as a syndicated airing on the Fox Business Channel, Newsmax TV, and on Bloomberg TV. Air times are scheduled as follows:

• Saturday, April 15 on Newsmax at 3:30 p.m. ET

• Monday, April 24 on Fox Business at 10:30 p.m. PT

• Saturday, April 29 on Bloomberg TV at 6:30 p.m. PT

Mr. Daniel Bates states, "All of us at Clean Vision are excited for this Multi-Part televised series of interviews on New to The Street's TV syndicated programs as we continue to grow the company, our subsidiaries Clean-Seas, Ecocell and our Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") to be the leader in the multi-billion-dollar clean energy industry. Within the next 18 months, we plan to have a global network of PCN facilities operating at large scale, with the ability to convert into hydrogen-based clean fuel."

In this new segment, Bates continues to explain to Jane King, the host of New To The Street the Company's overall model and its tremendous progression since his initial interview with the closing of the acquisition of Clean-Seas Morocco in Agadir, Morocco; its joint venture agreement of Clean-Seas Newago with MacVallee in Central Massachusetts to supply up to 50 tons of post- industrial waste plastic feedstock per day in Massachusetts with additional Eastern U.S sites on the way eventually processing up to 500 tons per day at each location; the closing of another two facilities on the way with many more on the heels of the growth of the company. Bates continues to explain how a typical facility of waste plastic can convert up to 150 tons per day and the Clean-Vision total portfolio will be capable of converting 53,000 tons per day making a tremendous global impact. He also notes that the progress of Ecocell has continued with the expectation to have its first prototypes complete this month.

Mr. Bates continues, "there is a tremendous problem around the world with 380 million tons of plastic being manufactured a year and less then 10% is being recycled in which Clean-Seas and their Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") is addressing this issue by taking the waste plastic (mixed waste) and converting it into Clean Fuel by the method of Pyrolysis around the world."

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision Corporation operates and intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address locally the global waste plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

