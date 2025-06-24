Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Announces Retirement of Convertible Notes, Strengthening Balance Sheet

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion and clean fuel development announced the retirement of two convertible notes, effectively removing initial investments made by GS Capital and Clear Think Capital from the company's balance sheet. This strategic move is part of Clean Vision's ongoing commitment to enhancing its financial health and increasing shareholder value.

The retirement of these convertible notes marks a significant milestone for Clean Vision, reflecting the company's strong operational performance and strategic financial management. By eliminating these obligations, Clean Vision is positioned to focus on its core business initiatives and further invest in innovative technologies that drive sustainable growth.

"We are excited to announce the retirement of these convertible notes, which reinforces our commitment to maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision. "This decision allows us to streamline our financial structure and allocate resources more effectively as we pursue new growth opportunities."

Clean Vision remains dedicated to its mission of providing cutting-edge solutions that promote environmental sustainability and support a cleaner, greener future. The company's ongoing efforts to enhance its financial position will enable it to continue delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky @cleanvisioncorp.bsky.social

About Clean-Seas, Inc.:

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

