Clean Vision Corporation: Clean-Seas Inks Logistics Agreement with the Heniff Companies

Deal Supports Efficient and Safe Transport of Circular Oils to offtakers from Plastic Conversion Network Facilities in West Virginia and forthcoming US Locations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion, and Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC ("Heniff"), a global full solution services provider for liquid bulk transportation, are pleased to announce a logistics services agreement to support loading and distribution of Plastic Pyrolysis Oil from Clean Vision's subsidiary Clean-Seas.

"As we prepare to scale operations in the coming months, we are committed to getting our products to market safely and efficiently," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision. "We're confident we've found the ideal partner to do so with Heniff."

Bates said Clean Vision selected Heniff for its industry award-winning safety record; certifications to deliver to purchasers of PPO feedstock in the Midwest, on the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast, and to Europe; and for Heniff's extensive transmodal infrastructure to service the Plastic Conversion Network as it scales facilities across the US, and internationally.

"Our facilities are designed for worker and environmental safety," said Bates. "And Heniff clearly shares our standard of care once our products leave the facility."

"We're excited to partner with Clean-Seas and support their vision of diverting plastic from landfills and incinerators and converting it for circularity and clean fuels," said Bob Heniff, founder and CEO of the Heniff companies. "Our integrated network of nearly 100 terminals, depots and rail transloading facilities across North America and Europe provides service efficiencies to our many customers. Our sustainability investments include varied alternative fuel options for our fleet, environmentally friendly transload service options. And, our participation in the Operation Clean Sweep program to prevent plastic pellet loss offers a natural fit with Clean-Seas."

Clean-Seas West Virginia is the first US facility in the Plastic Conversion Network, and will divert 50 tons/day of plastic from landfills and incinerators across the mid-Atlantic region and convert it to high value feedstocks for the circular plastic economy. Phase One of the facility will generate more than 40 new technical and operational jobs in eastern Kanawha County upon commissioning. Clean-Seas also plans to scale operations in West Virginia, and add additional PCN locations across the US.

About Heniff Transportation Systems, LLC:

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the Heniff family of companies is recognized as a global leader in liquid bulk transportation services. We operate approximately 2,000 tractors and 5,000 trailers through our network of over 100 locations with expertise in chemical transport, food-grade transport, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, equipment maintenance, tank cleaning services, and logistics. Our mission is to efficiently transport our customers' chemical and food grade products safely, securely and on-time, every time. From our high-tech tracking and state-of-the-art technology systems to our professional drivers and responsive customer service team, everything we do is focused on providing effective solutions for our customers' complex supply chain challenges. For more information about our company and its services, please visit www.heniff.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky @cleanvisioncorp.bsky.social

About Clean-Seas, Inc.:

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, our ability to conduct and close the Green Bond Offering, which a successful closing cannot be guaranteed; statements regarding the expected amount of proceeds raised, and use of such proceeds, from the sale of Green Notes; our ability to expand the PCN and establish plastic conversion facilities in various regions throughout the world; our ability to successfully identify and implement contracts with parties required to supply plastic feedstock four our PCN facilities; statements about our ability to deploy the PCN and plastic conversion facilities on a global scale; statements about our future financial performance, including our estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; and the impact of local and global regulations and laws that could impact our plans to establish and expand our PCN and plastic conversion facilities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contacts

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

Heniff Transportation Systems

Daniel R. Furth

Chief Relationship Officer

The Heniff Companies

703-309-8883

dfurth@heniff.com

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

