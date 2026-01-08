Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision CEO Issues New Year 2026 Letter to Shareholders

Worldwide trends and markets show unchecked demand for the Company's services and products.

Clean-Seas WV subsidiary marks substantial project progress over the past year, leading to expected Q1 2026 startup

Operational readiness is marked by:

Core tech construction (95+% complete at year-end 2025)

Site preparation for delivery of core tech

Feedstock, off-take, and staffing ready-to-go

State permit application submitted and revised to incorporate regulatory comments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Clean Vision Corporation, parent company of its wholly owned Clean-Seas, Inc. ("C-S") subsidiary, today issued the following letter from its Chief Executive Officer Dan Bates.

Completed Pyrolysis Machinery for Clean-Seas WV undergoing painting Nov. 2025

Dear CLNV shareholders,

The last year has been turbulent for almost all sectors of the economy, and not surprisingly, sustainability businesses are not immune.

Thankfully, the foundations that led us to build the world's first Plastic Conversion Network remain sound: the global plastics industry continues to grow, international efforts to reduce plastic production are stalled, any constraints will take effect far in the future, if ever, and the traditional recycling and waste industries continue to be overwhelmed with the supply of plastic.

These persistent trends point to a steady supply of post-use plastic feedstock, demand for Plastic Pyrolysis Oil as a precursor to new plastics, and a growing recognition of the role companies like Clean-Seas will play in addressing the global plastic crisis.

The past year has also seen substantial progress in developing Clean-Seas West Virginia, with many milestones achieved in short order:

In January 2025, Clean-Seas finalized its lease and took control of the site and started demolition and pre-construction work within the month.

In June 2025, the first core equipment was received on site from our manufacturer in Southern California, and later that month the Training, Research and Evaluation (TRE) reactor arrived on site, and is expected to deliver the first PPO to market by the end of February 2026, in addition to training employees research operational efficiencies, and evaluate innovative feedstocks such as durable fixtures and marine debris, currently destined for landfills or incinerators.

In August, the first commercial-scale delivery of plastic feedstock was received at the facility, ready to go in the TRE reactor.

As of the end of 2025, one of the twin 25-ton/day full-scale reactors is complete and ready to ship from the manufacturer, and the other reactor is 90% complete.

West Virginia Treasurer Larry Pack speaks at the Clean-Seas WV at the June 2025 groundbreaking

In 2026, Clean-Seas WV expects to achieve the following milestones:

Completion of final negotiations for an off-take agreement with a US plastics circularity division of a multinational petrochemical company

Hiring and training of key staff to operate the facility, starting this month and continuing throughout the year

Production and sale of Plastic Pyrolysis Oil from the TRE unit by the end of February, putting the operation into revenue for the first time

Permits issued for final installation, connection and commercial operation of the facility's core technology in March

Commissioning and full-scale commercial operations of the facility in May

Feedstock delivery to Clean-Seas WV, August 2025

Anticipated Five Year Projected Gross Revenue: West Virginia

2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 $6,208,444 $30,990,667 $47,894,667 $56,346,667 $56,346,667

As Clean-Seas West Virginia comes online, we will leverage the template developed in Belle for additional PCN facilities in the USA and overseas.

I and the entire team are grateful for your support. While we have made tremendous progress over the past year, we know this year will be critical to building a durable business that not only weathers uncertain times, but thrives in them.

Sincerely,

Dan Bates, CEO

Clean Vision Corporation

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision Corporation operates and intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address locally the global waste plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

