ASCSC Community Foundation, LA Galaxy Foundation, Kings Care Foundation, Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation, Kinecta Federal Credit Union and AT&T Hosted Becca's Closet's "Yes! That's My Dress" Pop-Up Prom Dress Giveaway at Dignity Health Sports Park

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / On April 12, 2023, AEG's ASCSC Community Foundation, LA Galaxy Foundation, and Kings Care Foundation, teamed up with the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, and AT&T to host Becca's Closets' pop-up prom dress giveaway "Yes! That's My Dress" extravaganza at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The event provided 200 high-school girls with financial needs an opportunity to make their prom memories special by selecting the perfect dress from more than 800 dresses. Dresses for the event were donated by TLC/Discovery Channel in partnership with Macy's Prom Dress Collection, Adrianna Papell, BCBGeneration, Speechless and other designers.

"Prom night is an important event in a young woman's life." said Tamala Lewis, Senior Director Community Relations at Dignity Health Sports Park. "We are excited to once again host the annual prom dress giveaway, but Yes! That's My Dress is about more than just prom. This event also helps empower these young ladies to know their value and gives them the confidence they need to achieve success."

Volunteers from AEG and other participating organizations assisted the girls in selecting their perfect gowns. When a dress was found, the young ladies stepped into a mirrored booth for a photoshoot to claim their dress. The first 50 girls in attendance received a family pack of four tickets to the LA Galaxy's Saturday, May 27 match against Charlotte FC at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Becca's Closet donates formal dresses to high school girls with financial need so they can attend their school-sponsored military balls, homecomings and proms in style. New and gently worn dresses are donated to Becca's Closet chapters by generous individuals, retailers and manufacturers, and chapter volunteers donate them to girls who need them. To learn more about the Yes! That's My Dress event, click here.

AEG, Thursday, April 13, 2023, Press release picture

Young women pose with LA Kings mascot Bailey at the "Yes! That's My Dress" pop-up at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749071/ASCSC-Community-Foundation-LA-Galaxy-Foundation-Kings-Care-Foundation-Los-Angeles-Lakers-Youth-Foundation-Kinecta-Federal-Credit-Union-and-ATT-Hosted-Beccas-Closets-Yes-Thats-My-Dress-Pop-Up-Prom-Dress-Giveaway-at-Dignity-Health-Sports-Park

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
