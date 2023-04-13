Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Promotes Colby Carter to Associate

Mid-Market Investment Bank Elevates Valued Team Members Amid Steady Deal Activity

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank, proudly announces the promotion of Colby Carter to Associate. Carter, who has contributed to the closing of numerous successful deals at Boxwood over the past two years, brings 8 years of analytical, business and marketing experience to his new role as Associate at the trusted M&A advisory firm.

Carter graduated with his B.A. in Economics and Business and a minor in History from Hampden-Sydney College. He began his career as a Financial Analyst for GPM Investments, LLC, where he provided research, analysis and reporting to various departments across the organization as well as support to the corporate development team and the company's acquisition efforts.

From there, he took on the role of Business Analyst for Allianz Partners and was later promoted to Marketing Analyst, where he performed customer experience and customer acquisition strategy analytics. After four years at Allianz, Carter brought his diverse skillset and strategic mindset to Boxwood Partners in March of 2021, diving further into sell-side advisory and providing best-in-class service to clients.

"It's an honor to be recognized for my hard work and be given a career path to grow alongside the team of seasoned professionals at Boxwood Partners," Carter said. "We have established ourselves as the leading mid-market investment bank across multiple categories, gaining the trust of entrepreneur founders and PE firms due to their successful track record, expertise and in-depth of understanding of the transaction process."

Throughout his time at Boxwood, Carter has worked on a number of transactions in the consumer and franchising space, including the sale Outdoor Living Brands, Granite Garage Floors, The Junkluggers and Fastest Labs.

"Colby has contributed significantly to our successful track record of deals in the franchising and other sectors over his past two years at Boxwood," J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "His promotion to Associate was well-deserved and we look forward to seeing him thrive as we continue to see increasing deal activity and growth of our client base."

Collectively, Boxwood Partners has direct transaction and operating experience in a variety of sectors including: franchising, business services, consumer, food & beverage, industrials, specialty distribution, staffing, technology, media and telecommunications.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

