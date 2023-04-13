Bath & Body Works Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+' Employees by Newsweek

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Bath & Body Works



Bath & Body Works associates, family members and friends marching in the Pride parade in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /3BL Media/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ employees.

In collaboration with data firm partner Plant-A Insights Group, the publication identified companies based on a sample of more than 57,000 employees who identify as LGBTQ+. Companies included on this list ranked highest on criteria like corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the greatest workplaces in America for LGBTQ+ individuals," says Kelie Charles, Bath & Body Works Chief Diversity Officer. "At Bath & Body Works, we believe everyone deserves a place where they feel valued for who they are, as they are. Diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger, and we strive every day to infuse this core value into our inclusive culture, equitable business processes and support of diverse communities."

In addition to making Newsweek's list of the America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works' DEI efforts, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

