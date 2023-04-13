The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Jourdan Resources, AMPD Ventures and Nextech3D.ai Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Jourdan Resources, AMPD Ventures and Nextech3D.ai discussing their latest news.

Trudeau visits Jourdan (TSXV:JOR) partner's North American Lithium Complex

Jourdan (JOR) reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured the North American Lithium (NAL) Complex in Quebec on April 3, 2023. Trudeau's visit was to commemorate the NAL complex's start of production, which makes it Canada's only lithium producer. Jourdan and NAL's majority owner, Sayona Mining, plan to undertake a drill program on claims adjacent to NAL in May 2023. VP and Head of Mining, Roger Lemaitre, spoke with Simon Druker about the news.

AMPD Ventures (CSE:AMPD) launches new website, closes financing tranche

AMPD Ventures (AMPD) has launched a new, investor-focused website. The company also closed the first tranche of its ongoing convertible debenture financing for gross proceeds of C$550,000. It remains focused on less capital-intensive approaches with the goal of being cash flow-positive by summer 2023. CEO James Hursthouse spoke with Simon Druker about the news.

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF) expands AI team, debuts new features

Nextech3D.ai (NTAR) is announcing three new key hires to its AI team. These include a computer vision researcher and two computer vision and machine learning scientists. The company is also debuting new feature upgrades to meet the accelerating demand for 3D models, including multi-region support and large file upload capabilities. CEO Evan Gappelberg spoke with Simon Druker about the news.

