Lions Legacy Club Announces Landmark NIL Partnership With West Shore Home and MITER Brands

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Lions Legacy Club, the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective for Penn State football, today announced a landmark NIL corporate and philanthropic partnership benefitting Penn State football student-athletes. The two-year deal with West Shore Home® and MITER Brands includes a seven-figure commitment that will foster community-focused engagements, tailored Penn State football experiences, exclusive events, strategic marketing, branding agreements, and more for football players. Both companies are the official presenting sponsors of Lions Legacy Club for the duration of this partnership.

As Penn State alumni, West Shore Home President and CEO B.J. Werzyn and MITER Brands CEO Matt DeSoto, have a history of supporting the Penn State football program. In 2022, West Shore Home stepped up by providing significant NIL opportunities through its partnership with running back Nick Singleton. MITER Brands has sponsored Penn State Sports since 2017. This NIL partnership with Lions Legacy Club is the next evolution of both companies' commitment to elevating the Penn State football program and its talented student-athletes.

"As a business leader, I focus on building scalable and sustainable programs. As an alumnus, Penn State football and its future success is near and dear to me," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "Lions Legacy, working in concert with Penn State athletics and following NCAA guidelines, delivers a scalable NIL model that creates business marketing programs with football student-athletes. I am thrilled to team up with MITER Brands to expand on our NIL work."

This corporate partnership is the first NIL deal of its kind at Penn State. It looks beyond the standard student-athlete brand deals to provide a more holistic approach. Through this innovative deal, both brands can tap into new and creative opportunities with Penn State football student-athletes. This includes game-day activations, student-athlete brand unveils, philanthropic initiatives, jobsite appearances, client visits, and multiple advertising formats around the region.

"The best relationships, in business and in life, are built on mutually beneficial outcomes. Lions Legacy Club has created an NIL program that helps support the long-term success of Penn State football and its student-athletes while providing unique business value for sponsors," said Matt DeSoto, MITER Brands CEO. "I am excited to partner with West Shore Home and Lions Legacy to support a program where everyone wins."

The philanthropic portion of the partnership steps beyond typical NIL programming by working directly with Lions Legacy Clubs' national 501c3 partner, the BPS Foundation. It offers opportunities to participate in local and national causes with football team members, game-day activations promoting the charitable activities conducted by the football student-athletes, and more.

"We are so appreciative of Matt and B.J. for their support of our student-athletes and their NIL endeavors. Penn State has such a strong alumni base and great leaders in their fields, and I love their willingness to impact our current student-athletes and propel our programs forward," said Pat Kraft, Penn State Athletic Director.

Lions Legacy Club, powered by Blueprint Sports, is operated by top alumni, including former Penn State Football players Michael Mauti, Rich Stankewicz, former women's lacrosse player Jennifer Ferrang, and successful businessman Brad Dillman. The collective recently unveiled premier membership programs for fans and facilitates student-athlete activations that include custom marketing campaigns, planned speaking engagements, autograph sessions, and participation in charity events.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA, is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy, and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information, visit westshorehome.com.

About Miter Brands

MITER Brands is a family of leading window and door brands united by a passion for quality and relentless pursuit of 100%. Through MI Windows and Doors and Milgard Windows and Doors, MITER Brands produces a leading portfolio of residential windows and doors for new construction and replacement projects. From our team to our customers to our communities, we strive to inspire deeper engagements and new possibilities for all - because business is always personal. miterbrands.com

About Lions Legacy Club

Lions Legacy Club is Penn State Football's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective, powered by Blueprint Sports. The collective is founded on a mission to maximize opportunities for football student-athletes and their community while upholding the integrity and team values Penn Staters hold dear. In addition to corporate partnerships, Lions Legacy Club offers opportunities to get involved through club memberships and tax-deductible donations. www.lionslegacyclub.com

