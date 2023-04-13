VNA Health Care Shares Insights on COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics to Promote Public Health

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / VNA Health Care, a not-for-profit Community Health Center serving people in the Chicago suburbs and beyond, worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to improve health equity and reduce health disparities with high-quality, accessible, and compassionate care delivered in VNA health centers, community settings and patient homes. Now, three years after the start of the pandemic, VNA continues to provide vital COVID-19 services to the community including convenient COVID-19 testing, vaccine administration and therapeutics. Testing is available at most clinics, though rapid testing is only available at specific locations. As people gradually return to their pre-pandemic routines, VNA wants to remind patients that the dangers of coronavirus still remain. Individuals should follow CDC guidelines to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters as recommended, continue to get tested when they have symptoms, and seek treatment with therapeutics when warranted.

"There was a lot of information confusion around the vaccines," notes the team at VNA. "We want to ensure our patients have a full understanding of the vaccines and their safety and efficacy. COVID-19 isn't going away- testing, vaccines, and treatments will continue to be a part of healthcare."

The COVID-19 Vaccines

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a defining moment for humanity, causing widespread loss of life, social and economic disruption, and significant changes in society's lives. In response to the pandemic, scientists and researchers worked tirelessly to develop a safe and effective vaccine to protect people from the disease. These vaccines are particularly important as the world continues to grapple with the impact of the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccines are a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease that helps the body develop immunity to the virus. There are four approved vaccines in the US: mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, a protein subunit vaccine from Novavax, and a viral vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The CDC has taken continual strides to contradict various conspiracies and myths surrounding the vaccines.

"COVID-19 vaccine ingredients are considered safe for most people. Nearly all of the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines are ingredients found in many foods-fats, sugar, and salts," the CDC explains. "After the body produces an immune response, it discards all of the vaccine ingredients, just as it would discard any substance that cells no longer need. This process is a part of normal body functioning."

They assure the public that the vaccines do not affect or interact with DNA, nor do they include preservatives, antibiotics, medicines or therapeutics such as ivermectin, human or animal tissues or materials, food proteins, or metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, titanium, or rare earth alloys. They also do not have any manufactured products like nanostructures or microelectronics. The vaccine and vial stoppers are latex free.

COVID-19 Vaccination Locations

At VNA Health Care, we understand the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19. That's why we're proud to offer COVID-19 vaccination at six of our conveniently located health center locations throughout the Chicago suburbs. To help you plan your visit, we have listed the hours and locations below. By choosing VNA Health Care for your vaccination needs, you can rest assured that you're receiving quality care from a trusted healthcare provider.

400 N Highland Ave, Aurora

Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

1400 Indian Ave, Aurora

Monday & Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

213 W Main St, Bensenville

(Vaccine for children ages 6 months-11 years not available)

Monday & Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

396 Remington Blvd, Ste #230, Bolingbrook

Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

397 S Schmale Rd, Carol Stream

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

801 Villa St, Elgin

Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

160 N Independence Blvd, Romeoville

Monday & Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

About VNA Health Care

VNA Health Care has provided high-quality, accessible, and compassionate care since 1918. With 16 locations and over 75,000 annual patients, VNA Health Care is one of the largest Community Health Centers in the Chicago suburbs. The commitment to enhancing health equity and reducing healthcare disparities is at the heart of VNA's purpose. For more than a century, VNA has provided services to many people regardless of whether or not they are insured. VNA recently celebrated its 20th year as a Federally Qualified Health Center. To learn more, visit www.vnahealth.com .

VNA Health Care is a Federally Qualified Health Centers and one of the largest Community Health Centers (CHC) in Illinois. VNA receives funding from the federal HRSA Health Center Program and has received the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sylvia Marten

smarten@vnahealth.com

(630) 482-8152

To schedule an appointment, please call either (630) 526-7912 or (847) 278-9823.

