Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) (the "Company" or "Aires") a company dedicated to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science and innovative technology proudly announces the publication of a peer-reviewed research paper, titled "Computer Simulation of the Response of a Semiconductor Wafer with a Self-Affine Pattern in the Form of a System of Coupled Ring Grooves to Electromagnetic Radiation." The research was also presented in London, UK at the 7th International Congress on Information and Communication Technology (ICICT). This research paper as well as the proceedings from ICICT were published in Springer Nature (ISBN 978-981-19-1606-9).

The study demonstrates that the semiconductor wafer with a self-affine pattern, the core of Lifetune products, can modulate electromagnetic fields in a controllable and tunable way. The research results reveal that the unique pattern greatly impacts the electromagnetic field distribution in the wafer, changing both the strength and phase of the radiation. This pattern causes a customizable phase shift in the radiation based on wavelength, which can be adjusted by modifying the pattern's geometry.

This research supports the findings that Aires Lifetune products can modify electromagnetic fields (EMFs) to make them less harmful to living organisms, such as humans. American Aires currently sells products designed to protect humans and other biological organisms from the harmful effects of long-term exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR) and EMFs produced by man-made technology, cellular, and wireless technologies. The research sets American Aires' products apart from competitors, as it provides credible scientific evidence for the effectiveness of Lifetune technology.

Dr. Andrew Michrowski, a board member and Scientific Advisor at American Aires, provided the following quote regarding the research, "I have examined the research paper and found it to be an elegant demonstration of how the Lifetune semiconductor wafer can convert electromagnetic field signaling near its surface into coherent electrical signaling due to its advanced charge-separation design. By reorganizing incoming emissions through its unique design, the Lifetune acts as a transducer, transforming random and noisy emissions into less random, more biologically friendly waveforms. This research paper shows how the Lifetune technology can both shield and reflect ambient electromagnetic interference, making it an effective solution for protecting living organisms from harmful EMFs."

Josh Bruni, CEO of American Aires, highlights the importance of the research paper in distinguishing Aires' technology from its competitors: "The presentation of this research paper at the renowned ICICT 2022 conference and its publication in the prestigious Springer Journal emphasizes our commitment to grounding our technology in sound scientific principles. While many companies in our space lack credible scientific research, our Lifetune technology is backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. This sets us apart and further establishes our position as a leader in EMF and EMR protection."

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company focused on developing proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). With a strong foundation in scientific research and third-party validation, including peer-reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals, Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTC Pink under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162293