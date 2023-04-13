Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - P2Earn Inc (CSE: PXE) (FSE: WH4) ("P2Earn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alex Lineton, currently Operations head at the Company, will be taking over the role as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Mr. Lineton is a seasoned entrepreneur and an expert in Web3 gaming. He started Bitcoin mining nearly 6 years ago and moved into Play-2-Earn gaming back in 2021, creating the Jellyworks Gaming Guild. The Company acquired Jellyworks Inc. in November of 2022 and Mr. Lineton is ideally placed to lead the future development of the Company's strategy.

Mr. Lineton stated, "It is an honor to be asked to lead the Company at such an exciting time. The future of the Internet is Web3, and Play-2-Earn gaming is the best single usage case I have seen to date. By combining gaming with the ability for players to earn an income, we are on the cutting edge of the new economy. Not only is this a winning combination, but I look forward to assisting the Company to a size and scale that positions it as one of, if not the number one Gaming Guild."

Jesse Dylan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at P2Earn Inc, added, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bradley, for his exceptional contribution to the Company. As a world-class technologist, we are delighted that Mr. Bradley has agreed to continue to work with the Company, the technology team, and the staff on a consultancy basis as they build out the P2Earn Gaming Guild."

An amended offering document (the "Offering Document") relating to the Company's previously announced private placement (the "LIFE Offering") (see news release dated March 29, 2023) addressing this change can be accessed under the Company's profiles at www.sedar.com; www.cse.com and on the Company's website at https://p2earn.io. Prospective investors should read the amended Offering Document before making an investment decision. Due to Mr. Lineton's appointment, the Company has also extended the closing date of the LIFE Offering from April 21, 2023 to April 30, 2023. All other terms of the LIFE Offering remain the same.

About P2Earn Inc.

P2Earn Inc. is a publicly traded company that provides comprehensive solutions for the rapidly-evolving blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency sectors. P2Earn operates an efficient Bitcoin mining operation powered by sustainable energy sources.

Our cutting-edge blockchain gaming platform enables players to gain tangible value from their in-game accomplishments and activities, leveraging unique digital assets (NFTs) that can be sold, purchased, and traded like physical assets. P2Earn is committed to building a sustainable blockchain gaming ecosystem, while also making Play-to-Earn gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

For further information contact:

Eugene Valaitis, Director

(214)-864-5958

P2EARN INC.

First Canadian Place

100 King Street West, Suite 5600

Toronto, Ontario M5X1C9

Tel: 214-864-5958

https://p2earncorporate.io

https://discord.gg/p2earn

