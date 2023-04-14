Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Carrie Arran Resources Inc. ("Carrie"), Dorset Resources Ltd. ("Dorset"), and Bemaba Resources Ltd. ("Bemaba") are pleased to announce that the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to reorganize their businesses, which includes the spin-off of Dorset and Bemaba, two wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carrie, closed today.

The Arrangement was approved by the holders (the "Carrie Shareholders") of Carrie common shares ("Carrie Shares") at an annual and special meeting held on March 28, 2023, and by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in its final order dated March 31, 2023.

The Arrangement included a transfer of ownership and claim rights in the Tesla copper-zinc-nickel-cobalt property from Carrie to Dorset, a transfer of ownership and claim rights in Bohan zinc-lead property from Carrie to Bemaba, and then a distribution of all of the Dorset common shares ("Dorset Shares") and all of the Bemaba common shares ("Bemaba Shares") to Carrie Shareholders on a pro rata basis. Bemaba and Dorset have submitted applications to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia for Free Miner Certificates and upon receipt of such Free Miner Certificates, title to the respective claims shall be registered in the names of Dorset and Bemaba.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Carrie Shareholders received 0.10 Dorset Share, 0.10 Bemaba Share and one new Carrie common share with substantially the same terms as the existing Carrie common shares in exchange for each Carrie Share held as of the effective date of the Arrangement, being April 13, 2023.

Dorset and Bemaba are not listed on a public stock exchange but, post-closing of the Arrangement, are both reporting issuers in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. Carrie remains an unlisted reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and continues to actively seek more advanced assets or business opportunities.

For further details on the Arrangement, please refer to Carrie's management information circular dated March 1, 2023, which is available under Carrie's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

